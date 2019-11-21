The McLean County Middle School boys' basketball team hosted Ohio County on Nov. 14. The eighth-grade team fell 49-32 and the seventh- lost 42-27.
The eighth-grade team was down 9-2 at the end of the first quarter against the Eagles. Brodie Cline sank several free throws and Elijah Baldwin scrambled hard for some loose balls to secure possession for the Cougars. Christian Osborne grabbed a board for a basket as the first half ended with McLean County trailing 25-8.
Cline was under the basket and gave a bounce-pass assist out to Connor Mitchuson to start the second half. Thomas Riley fought hard for a rebound before assisting Mitchuson with a three-pointer. Cline sank a couple foul shots and then added a jumper on a later possession. Isaiah Algood assisted Mitchuson with a three from the corner before Riley dribbled and went up strong against a defender for two, but the Eagles had a 20-point lead to start the final period.
Brayson Smith tapped the ball away for Cline to scoop up before Mitchuson gave an inbound assist to Riley. Cline made two more free throws before grabbing a later defensive rebound and taking off on a full-court sprint. Cline found Riley in the paint with an assist for two. Baldwin made an inbound assist to Cline and a final couple of free throws ended the game with a 49-32 win for Ohio County.
Brodie Cline hit 11-of-12 from the line and led the Cougars with 15 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Connor Mitchuson had a couple threes and a total of eight points, an assist and a steal. Thomas Riley had six points, seven boards, a steal and an assist. Christian Osborne had a bucket and two boards. Elijah Baldwin had a free throw, a rebound, a steal and an assist. Isaiah Algood had two rebounds and an assist. Brayson Smith had a rebound and a block.
"Our team had another slow start offensively, but we had several good offensive possessions in the last three quarters," stated head coach Kevin Hurt. "Elijah Baldwin did an excellent job defending and slowing down the Eagles' best offensive player. Brodie Cline did a great job attacking at the offensive end and finding open teammates. I can see improvements both offensively and defensively with each game. If the boys continue playing with this same effort, then the wins will come our way."
The seventh-grade Cougars were down 10-0 early in the first quarter before Zane Decker made a pass to Reece Stevens at the basket. Stevens simply bounced the ball and spun around a defender to put it up and get McLean County on the board. Gunnar Revelett then drove in for two before grabbing a later board for another basket. Braxton Floyd assisted Revelett with a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter. McLean County had a scoring drought for most of the second quarter until Floyd made a full-court drive and laid it in at the buzzer to end the half with the Eagles ahead 30-11.
Mason Lovell drove along the baseline and around defenders for a basket to start the second half. Jax Lee assisted Floyd with a high arching three before Revelett dribbled around defenders and went up for a deuce. Floyd tapped away the ball and Lovell picked up the steal before drawing a foul and sinking a free throw. Revelett snagged his own miss and put it back up for two before grabbing a later rebound and flinging a full-court lob to Lee all alone under the basket at the other end. Lee easily put it up for another bucket. Braiden Davis made a theft and cashed it in for the final basket and Ohio County took the win 42-27.
Gunnar Revelett led McLean County with a three-pointer and a total of 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Braxton Floyd also had a three with a total of five points and an assist. Mason Lovell had four points, three steals and rebound. Jax Lee had three points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Reece Stevens has a basket and three boards. Braiden Davis had a basket, a rebound and a steal. Zane Decker grabbed two boards and a steal. Camden Baird had a rebound.
When asked to comment on the game, seventh-grade coach Matt Huff shared, "We have a lot of work to do. We are still learning what roles everyone has to play for the team to be successful. The boys played very hard and the effort improved throughout the game. We just need to work on our fundamentals and things will start to turn around."
The Cougars were busy on the road and at home earlier this week and will host Hancock County tonight, Nov. 21. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
