The McLean County Middle School football team traveled to Ohio County to face the Eagles on Aug. 27. The eighth-grade team came up short 14-8 after a fierce battle and the seventh- lost 34-22.
The eighth-grade game got off to a great start with a tackle in the backfield by Braden Lindsey along with a couple of quick stops by Andrew Darnell and Coby Dant. Brodie Cline knocked down a pass attempt and the Cougars got the ball after a punt. Lindsey had a few carries, but Ayden Rice punted back to the Eagles. Whit Searcy and Nathan Johnson made some stops before Darnell delivered a tackle in the backfield for a loss of seven as the first quarter ended with no points on the board.
Darnell attacked in the backfield again for a loss of nine and Ohio County was forced to punt. Cline returned the kick 15 yards and then completed a huge 30-yard shot to Rice who ran a few more. Cline then carried on the ground before launching another air assault with a 15-yard pass to Darnell to bring the ball to first and goal on the ten. Lindsey made short work of the remaining yards and stepped into the end zone. The Cougar defense buckled down and several passes fell incomplete before JW Muster set the Eagles back with a loss of five with help from Searcy. Lindsey defended another pass attempt, but Ohio County managed to score on a later play and a successful conversion put them ahead 8-6 at the half.
The second half kickoff was returned 25 yards by Cline and the offense got right down to business. Lindsey made a few runs before Cline completed a pass to Kamden Walters, but a turnover on downs ended the series. Darnell ran them down behind the line of scrimmage with backup from several Cougars. Darnell and Muster zeroed in on the quarterback causing him to make a quick throw that Cline snatched for an interception returned for over 30 yards.
A fumble recovery gave possession to the Eagles near McLean County's end zone and the Cougar defense went to work again. Darnell had a couple tackles before Connor Case made a quick stop. The pressure was on and Ohio County made a bad snap that went beyond the goal post resulting in a safety that tied the game at eight by the end of the third quarter.
The Eagles scored early in the final minutes, but the Cougars denied them the conversion attempt. Tristan Koehler returned the next kickoff and Lindsey carried the ball for several runs along with Walters. Cline completed another pass to Darnell, but the series ended with a turnover on downs. With just over a minute left in the game, the Cougar defense struck hard with a smash by Darnell for a loss. Case and Lindsey jumped in for more stops and a huge Cougar pileup on the fourth down brought the ball back to McLean, but time ran out and Ohio County took the win 14-8.
"Like last week, a couple of plays didn't go our way in crucial times in the game," stated head coach Seth Lancaster. "The guys played really hard and made a lot of big stops on defense. Our offense moved the ball well, but we just didn't finish on some drives. The group is motivated and we are getting healthier, so I think they will be ready to bounce back against Muhlenberg County."
The Eagles struck first with a scoring play early in the first quarter of the seventh-grade game, but Cy Phillips returned the next kickoff nearly 30 yards and Quarterback Ayden Rice completed a 15-yard pass to Zane Decker who turned
and took it some more for a first down. Ohio County got the ball back with an interception and crossed the goal line again. Rice completed another big pass and run to Decker, but a later fumble was recovered by the Eagles and the first quarter ended 14-0.
Drew Martin delivered a big sack for a loss and the Cougars took possession after a turnover on downs. Rice sailed another pass to Decker for a first down before launching the biggest one yet that Decker carried for more, but time ran out at the half and Ohio remained on top 14-0.
The second half kickoff went to McLean and Connor Ward returned it for double digits to set the Cougars up at midfield. Kamden Walters wasted no time as he broke through the middle and headed for the end zone with a 50-yard touchdown. A successful conversion by Rice put McLean on the board 14-8.
Keylan Howard made a quick sack for a loss of six yards and Jackson Reynolds helped hold the Eagles off for another play, but they scored again and jumped ahead 22-8. Ward returned the next kickoff and Walters wiggled through for a 15-yard gain to set the Cougars up just outside the red zone. Decker moved the ball before Rice went around the near side and snuck in next to the pylon for a touchdown from 15 yards out. Walters ran in the conversion and McLean narrowed the gap 22-16. Ohio County scored again just before the end of the third quarter and advanced their lead 28-16.
The Cougar defense fought hard with touchdown-saving tackles from both Reynolds and Decker and a few added stops by Kaitlin Frashure. The Eagles managed to cross the goal line again, but Elyjah Hoover stopped the conversion. The next kickoff was scooped up by Phillips again who just decided to take it to the house with a 60-yard scoring run with only 38 seconds left to play and the game ended in favor of Ohio County 34-22.
"We started out slow, but after the first quarter we played with Ohio County," said Lancaster. "It was our best game offensively without question. Now we just need to put a full game together and start a game fast instead of getting behind early. They continue to improve and are doing a much better job of knowing their roles."
The Cougars played Muhlenberg County last week and will host Breckinridge County tonight, Sept. 12 for 8th Grade Night. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.
