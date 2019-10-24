The McLean County Middle School girls' basketball team had another week of wins. On Oct. 15, they traveled to Muhlenberg North and brought home a 43-17 win for the eighth-grade and a 38-2 win for seventh. The Lady Cougars hosted an Orange Out game in honor of the Phil and Chad Atherton families on Oct. 17. The eighth-grade team won 39-9 and the seventh- came out on top 33-12.
The eighth-grade Lady Cougars had a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter against the Lady Stars, but pulled ahead 24-10 by the half. Both teams scored a single basket in the third quarter and McLean ran away in the fourth for a 43-17 win over Muhlenberg North.
Hailee Johnson led the Lady Cougars with 19 points. Laney Colburn was perfect from the line and had 10 points. Emilee Hallum had a three-pointer and a total of seven points. Sarah Miller had four points in the game. Danielle Reynolds added a basket and Rachel Schutte had a free throw.
The eighth-grade was able to get out on top and take control of the game, according to head coach Shelbie Howard. "Our win was a full team effort. We defended the ball very well with both guards and post playing great defense. That's what it takes to win games. Having only six eighth-graders, I'm dependent on some seventh-graders to step up and give us some good minutes and they did just that tonight."
The seventh-grade team jumped out to a six-point lead by the end of the first quarter of their opening game this season. The Lady Cougar defense held the Lady Stars off from the basket for the entire game and the only two points scored by Muhlenberg North were from free throws. McLean County pounded the boards for a 38-2 win over the Stars.
Shelby Atherton led the Lady Cougars with 10 points while Rachel Schutte added eight. Ava Lanham and Katie McCoy both scored six points in the game. Sarah Larkin and Mattie Zingg each had four.
"The seventh-grade played well and were able to showcase their off-season work," stated Howard. "I am looking forward to seeing them progress this season."
The eighth-grade game against Butler County started with a couple of foul shots from Emilee Hallum before she assisted Sarah Miller for a basket. Hailee Johnson made a foul shot before assisting Hallum for a bucket. Johnson then went up against defenders for a deuce to end the first quarter with a 9-3 lead for McLean.
The Lady Cougar defense had several rebounds and steals during the second quarter and allowed the Lady Bears no points. Miller grabbed a rebound and made a full-court drive under pressure for a bucket before snatching a steal and going for two more. The half ended with McLean out front 15-3.
The second half was a flurry of scoring plays for the Lady Cougars and went to a running clock. Johnson made a theft and took it in for a layup later followed by a board for another basket. Kelsey Hodges assisted Miller before Miller gave an assist to Laney Colburn. Miller then made a couple more buckets and Hodges gave a good-look long assist to Keeley Cox for two more. Johnson then made an assist from half court to Miller waiting at the basket. Rachel Schutte put up two and Ava Lannum made a steal and laid it in to end the game with a 39-9 win for McLean.
Sarah Miller led the Lady Cougars with 14 points, four rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block. Hailee Johnson had eight points, four steals, two assists and a rebound. Emilee Hallum was perfect from the line with six points, four rebounds, a steal and an assist. Laney Colburn had four each in points and boards. Rachel Schutte put up three points, grabbed three rebounds and made a steal. Keeley Cox had a basket and two boards. Ava Lannum had two points, a rebound and a steal. Kelsey Hodges had two each in rebounds and assists. Shelby Atherton had two rebounds and a steal while Sarah Larkin grabbed a rebound.
The seventh-grade tipoff went to McLean with an immediate basket by Shelby Atherton. Rachel Schutte took an assist from Kenadi Level, added another basket and followed with a board for a third bucket. Ava Lannum made a steal and half-court drive to the basket. Lannum then made an assist to Atherton at the basket with a spin and score. Bailey Williams and Sarah Larkin scored before Bailey Ferguson assisted Lannum to end the first half with an 18-10 lead for McLean.
see wins/page b2
wins
from page b1
The Lady Cougar defense held Butler County to only a single basket in the second half while the McLean offense went to town. Schutte grabbed a board for a basket and Larkin assisted Lannum with a jump shot from the corner. Williams made a bounce, spin and score before Level grabbed a loose ball and got it to Williams who threw it up for two more. Level gave an assist to Lannum from the corner and Atherton grabbed a board for a basket. A few foul shots ended the game with a 33-12 win for the Lady Cougars.
Ava Lannum and Rachel Schutte led with eight points each. Schutte added seven rebounds and four steals. Lannum had four steals, three rebounds and an assist. Shelby Atherton had seven points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Bailey Williams had six points and three rebounds. Sarah Larkin had a basket, six boards, a steal and an assist. Mallory Hampton hit both her free throws, grabbed three rebounds and made a steal. Kenadi Level had four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Rachel Ring had two rebounds and a steal while Bailey Ferguson added a steal and an assist.
"We want to thank everyone who came out to our Orange Night in honor of the Atherton family," shared Howard. "It was a great site to see sitting across the gym and viewing the sea of orange in the stands. It really shows our caring community and a true testament to how their lives have made an impact on so many. We continue our thoughts and prayers for the family."
When asked to comment on the games, Howard responded, "Coming into the games we knew it would be physical. Butler County is always aggressive. Our girls were able to eventually settle down and run our offense. I am happy to pick up two more wins, especially at home on a special night."
The Lady Cougars hosted Muhlenberg South earlier this week on Tuesday and will host Ohio County tonight, Oct. 24. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
