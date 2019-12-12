Middle school team ends regular season, 42-23, against John Paul II

The McLean County Middle School girls' basketball team ended their regular season with a game against John Paul II for 8th Grade Night on Dec. 2. The Lady Cougars won, 42-23, over the Lady Knights for the last game on their home court.
Hailee Johnson put the first three points on the board the old-fashioned way with a basket and one after drawing a foul. Emilee Hallum made a steal and shot an assist to Sarah Miller for two. Hallum then put up a three-pointer before Johnson drove in the paint among defenders for a bucket. Miller and Johnson each sank a couple foul shots and Kelsey Hodges tapped the ball away for Hallum to scoop up with another steal. Johnson fought hard for a rebound and shot an assist to Miller for a three. Hodges cranked up the defense and squeezed a Lady Knight out of bounds to bring the ball back to McLean. Johnson added another basket and the first quarter ended with a 19-3 lead for the Lady Cougars.
Johnson made two more free throws to start the second quarter and the McLean County defense caused another turnover for John Paul. Johnson sank a couple foul shots before adding another three the old-fashioned way and then went to the free throw line again with the same success. Johnson then made a steal and drove in for a layup to give the Lady Cougars a 20-point lead at the half.
Johnson got right back to business starting the second half with a few more points and the game went to a running clock early in the third quarter. Miller gave a good-look assist to Hallum who split defenders with a shot for two. Hallum then drove in for another deuce before Miller grabbed a rebound with a put-back for a basket. The McLean County defense finished the game and sealed the win 42-23.
Hailee Johnson hit 12-for-13 from the line and led the Lady Cougars with 26 points, seven rebounds, four steals and an assist. Sarah Miller was perfect from the line and had a three-pointer with a total of nine points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist. Emilee Hallum also had a three with a total of seven points, two each in rebounds and steals along with an assist. Kelsey Hodges had two rebounds and a steal in the game. Laney Colburn grabbed two rebounds and Keeley Cox snagged one.
"It was a great night for our girls," shared head coach Shelbie Howard. "They set a goal at the beginning of the season to finish the regular season undefeated and they were able to seal the deal. We are looking to maintain that goal and carry it over to making our way to the GRVC championship game."
"This particular group of girls has grown so much over the last three years as players and characters," continued Howard. "They each have great potential of contributing at the next level. They are all great students in the classroom as well. It's bittersweet that they will be leaving, but I'm looking forward to watching them play at the high school level. I want to thank their parents for always being helpful and having a hand in our success."
The Lady Cougars began the Green River Valley Conference tournament in Breckinridge County last Saturday. The championship games for the tournament will be tonight, Dec. 12. Seventh-grade is at 5:30 p.m. and the eighth-grade tipoff is at 7 p.m.
