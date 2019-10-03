The McLean County Middle School football team traveled to Butler County on Sept. 17. The eighth-grade team fell 26-0 and the seventh lost 8-0.
The Bears jumped out to an early 20-0 lead by the end of the first quarter of the eighth-grade game. The Cougars then held them off until the final quarter and the game ended 26-0 in favor of Butler County.
Offensively, although McLean County failed to find the end zone there were several highlighted plays. Brodie Cline drove through a hole for five yards before launching a pass to Elijah Baldwin who dragged defenders for a double-digit gain. Cline also completed a couple passes to Braden Lindsey who grabbed one over the line of scrimmage and ran it all the way to the eight-yard line from midfield. Cline completed another pass to Baldwin for a short gain. Ayden Rice made several good punts and Baldwin had kickoff returns for 15 and 17 yards.
The Cougar defense featured several tackles by Andrew Darnell and Connor Case prevented a conversion with a stop for a big loss. Anthony Hall and Coby Dant were quick off the line for tackles. Baldwin defended a pass that fell incomplete and also delivered a touchdown-saving tackle. Keylan Howard made a stop in the backfield for a loss of eight yards. Mason Lindsey defended another big pass attempt.
The Players of the Week for the eighth-grade game are the following: Defensive Player--Brodie Cline, Offensive Player--Andrew Darnell, Lineman--Connor Case and Cougar Crusher--Keylan Howard.
The seventh-grade game was played with a running clock from the beginning. Butler County scored in their first possession series and that would be the only points in the game that ended 8-0.
Offensively, the Cougars had a first down run by Brynnen Goldsberry and Ayden Rice made a good punt under pressure. The Cougar defense featured a touchdown-saving tackle by Aiden Hatfield and several stops by Jackson Reynolds. Cy Phillips defended a pass that fell incomplete and Connor Ward delivered a tackle for a loss of three yards. Mason Lindsey and Drew Martin both had a couple tackles and Kameron Frashure made a stop.
The Players of the Week for the seventh-grade game are the following: Defensive Player--Keylan Howard, Offensive Player--Mason Lindsey, Lineman--Cole Free and Cougar Crusher--John Eggleston.
The Players of the Week for the Breckinridge County eighth-grade game are the following: Defensive Player--Braden Lindsey, Offensive Player--Elijah Baldwin, Lineman--Nathan Johnson and Cougar Crusher--Whit Searcy.
The Players of the Week for the Breckinridge County seventh-grade game are the following: Defensive Player--Jackson Reynolds, Offensive Player--Ayden Rice, Lineman--JW Muster and Cougar Crusher--Elyjah Hoover.
