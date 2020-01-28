Mildred Jackson Ramage, 96, of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 31, 1923, the only child of the late Wesley Jackson and Zelma Duncan Jackson. She taught elementary school in Hopkins County, retiring in 1985.
Ms. Ramage was a member of Dawson Springs First Baptist Church where she was involved with the Eunice Sunday School class and attended faithfully as long as her health permitted. She was a 1941 graduate of Charles High School — the school’s first graduating class- and went on to attend Bowling Green State College (now Western Kentucky University). When the United States entered World War II, she put her college studies on hold to take an office position with Republic Aircraft in Evansville, IN, where she worked until the end of the war in 1945. She started her teaching career at Walnut Grove School, and taught in several small schoolhouses including Menser School and Ilsley before spending the remainder of her career at Charleston Grade School (from 1950-1985).
Along with elementary Education, she was involved with adult literacy programs and also volunteered at the Dawson Springs Museum during her retirement. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. When out in the community, there was rarely an occasion that she did not see a former student who had a fond memory of Ms. Ramage’s classroom.
“Gonga” as she was called by her family and close friends, is survived by two daughters, Candis Howton (DeWayne) and Julie Roberts (Dennis); three granddaughters, Tracy Collins (Deon), Savannah Roberts Clary (Andrew), and Brittany Howton; and two great-grandchildren, Cole Collins and Cydney Collins. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers who have loved and cared for Mildred in her home throughout her final years, especially Nancy, Linda, Christine, Sharon, Carolyn, and Karen. The family is also especially grateful for the services of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
A private family funeral service was held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, officiated by Bro. Randall Rogers. Burial followed in McNeely Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.