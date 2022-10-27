NORTONVILLE — Mildred Jane Gamblin, 80, of Nortonville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors: children, Curtis Gamblin and Karen Gamblin, and sisters, Joetta Davis, Ruthie Clark, and Rhonda Richardson.
Service: Noon Friday, October 28, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home. Burial: New Salem Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at bandyfuneralhome.com.
