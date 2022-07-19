Coal mines on the L. & N. in Hopkins County have been even more seriously handicapped the past week than those on the O. & N. This is because of an almost absolute dearth of empty coal cars since Monday. On Saturday, eight or 10 empties were distributed to L. & N. mines. The belief is that this lack of cars is due to insufficient motive power at the command of the railroad company. There were 43 “dead” engines. The operators of Madisonville vicinity were offered $10 a ton for coal, but those depending on the L. & N. could not take it. They had no coal.
• July 18, 1922, Charles Sales admits being held up last week and said he had been robbed of $600 about half a mile east of Hambleton’s ferry on the Henderson Road. Sales denies that he was robbed of 12 five-gallon jugs of red whisky, valued at $2,000. Sales, formerly a saloon man of Evansville, is said to be now operating a soft drink and lunch stand there.
• July 19, Miss Lucille Horn, speaking on “The Girl of the Hour,” captured first honors in the county commencement oratorical contest for the division held at the Habit Baptist Church. Miss Frances Coots, whose subject was “The Holy Grail,” was named as alternate to the grand commencement. The contest was one of the most interesting that has been held in any of the divisions.
• July 20, Misses Anna Mae Hill, Clyde Graves and Aubry Rusher, of Fordsville, reached Owensboro yesterday afternoon and were met at the station by officer Thornberry who brought them to headquarters having been asked by Marshal Burden of Fordsville to hold them pending his arrival. The young women, none of whom is yet 21, said they had come to Owensboro seeking employment. Miss Hill’s mother is opposed to her daughter leaving their home in Fordsville.
• July 21, the burned wreckage of a Ford touring car is in the ditch at the southwest corner of the fairgrounds. When the car went into the ditch it was being driven by W.T. Tate, its owner, of Beaver Dam. Other occupants were Charles Peters, Chester Rooney and Rafe Arbuckle, all of Beaver Dam. It was the second wreck of the day for Arbuckle, he having driven another Ford belonging to a man who gave his name as Taylor into a telephone pole.
• July 22, in a scuffle between the city marshal Arlie Grant and Griffin Cooper in Lewisport, Marshal Grant received an ugly gash over his left eye and had one of his fingers badly bitten. Cooper was arrested a few weeks ago by Marshal Grant upon a warrant sworn out by Lucile Bryant. He was released on bond and later secured a license and bond and married the young woman. Yesterday he appeared on the city streets feeling in high spirit and began wrestling several young men. Marshal Grant quietly informed him to stop and Cooper grabbed him.
50 Years Ago
• July 18, 1972, four University of Louisville students from Owensboro and two students from Hawesville are among some 65 Kentucky students taking part in an experiment in living at U of L. The project is designed to allow students to live together to learn one another’s language and culture. Japanese students will study American language and customs taught by American professors. The American students will study political and economic geography of the Far East, taught by a Japanese coupe in residence at the university.
• July 19, Precinct 29 in southwest Owensboro will remain wet following a local option election to decide whether package liquor could be sold there. Robert Neel, Daviess County Clerk, reported that the vote was 281 for keeping the precinct wet and 132 cast ballots against the sale of liquor. Some 727 voters were eligible to decide the wet-dry status of the precinct, while 413 persons actually cast votes.
• July 20, Richard V. Benner of Calgary, Canada, formerly of Owensboro, recently received first and third prizes in a play writing contest sponsored by the Canadian government. Benner, an associate professor of drama at Calgary University in Canada, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Benner. One of Benner’s plays, “The Last of the Order,” will be present in theaters in Toronto, Canada, and New York City during September and November.
• July 21, C.S. Clayton, K4UDZ, Hs been selected to lead an organization of District Four amateur radio operators prepared to furnish organized emergency communications in times of disasters. Clayton’s assignment is to band together members of the amateur radio service in his community to perfect arrangements for emergency radio communication by “hams” in the even of natural disasters or other emergencies. Clayton will call local meetings, establish operating procedures and arrange regular drill periods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.