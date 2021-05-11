A 53-year-old Missouri man was charged with third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree sodomy after Owensboro Police Department detectives responded to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Monday to a report of a juvenile sexual assault.
According to police, Christopher R. Bertolett, 53, of Ballwin, Missouri, was charged after an investigation found Bertolett had traveled to Owensboro with the "intent to engage in a sexual encounter with a juvenile at a local hotel," after the victim, a 14-year-old female, had connected with Bertolett via social media.
Police say Bertolett was in the process of checking out of the hotel when he was arrested.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
