The Mobile Vets will be meeting at the VFW Post 696 beginning at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, to assist veterans in getting into the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' system to receive benefits. All veterans are welcome.
The Mobile Vets will have computers, forms and personnel available to assist incoming veterans.
To be eligible for benefits, a DD Form 214 must be present. If one is not available, a mobile vets' team member will assist in finding one online.
VFW Auxiliary President Jessie Hettinger said the group arrives every three months because not a lot of veterans realize that they are entitled to VA benefits. So far, more than 25 veterans at the VFW location have been helped by the mobile vets this year, she said.
