The monsters were hiding Saturday during the 12th Monsters on the Ohio catfishing tournament on the Ohio River and at English Park.
“I’ve never seen weights this low here,” David Studebaker of Harveyville, Kansas, whose Catfish Chasers Tournament Series took over the tournament from Aaron Wheatley this year, told those watching.
Many of the 88 teams that entered the competition — including Wheatley — only caught three catfish rather than the five they were allowed.
And some caught none.
Alethea Goodman and her husband, Michael, of DePauw, Indiana, caught only one fish.
But it was the biggest caught by any of the teams at 62.05 pounds, earning them $1,500 for the biggest fish.
And it took second place among the biggest weight for up to five fish.
Plus Alethea Goodman got another $500 for the top fish caught by a woman.
They said she caught the fish by Natcher Bridge.
“It was the biggest fish I ever caught,” Alethea Goodman said. “It was a struggle to get it in the boat.”
Henry Neafus and Tom Petronski, both of Brooks in Jefferson County, took the $8,000 top prize with five fish weighing 77.45 pounds.
Neafus said they caught the fish around noon near Henderson “all in a quarter mile stretch using skipjack.”
He said he didn’t know why fish weren’t biting.
“The weather was great,” Neafus said. “But they just laid in the mud today.”
Teams came from as far away as Iowa, Nebraska and Mississippi.
Studebaker said, “I’m happy with the tournament. There’s room to grow and the money can grow immensely.”
The tournament paid out just over $26,000.
Studebaker said English Park offers one of the best ramp facilities of any tournament he’s attended.
And he and Craig Collins run eight other tournaments besides Monsters on the Ohio.
The two said they have fished Monsters on the Ohio since either 2013 or 2014.
“This riverfront is just beautiful,” Studebaker said. “We’d love to keep it growing.”
He said a dozen teams had to drop out this year for various reasons.
Wheatley, who was fishing in the tournament for the first time, said, “It was absolutely fun. But today was pretty tough. The fish just weren’t biting.”
Monsters on the Ohio peaked at 192 boats in 2016, and the numbers dropped after that.
In 2019, the last time it was held, there were 167 boats competing for $50,000 in cash and prizes.
