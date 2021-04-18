The Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state’s unemployment rate was 5% in March.
That’s down 0.2 percentage points from February, but up 0.8 points from a year ago.
The coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March last year and unemployment soared in April.
More people found jobs in Kentucky last month.
But more also stopped looking.
The state’s labor force dropped by 2,548 people from February.
And the number of people working increased by 1,283.
• Retailers saw a good month in March as well.
The Mastercard Spending Pulse reported last week that retail sales increased by 26.3% from the same month last year.
And online sales grew by 56.8%.
Sales were also up 14% from March 2019, the report said.
• Walmart said last week that it plans to have two-thirds of its employees working full time by next year.
They will also have the same schedule each week.
Drew Holler, senior vice president for the company’s people operations, wrote, “We believe full-time schedules complement the other ways we are preparing for the future of retail. Having full-time associates has never been more important than it is right now. Our growing pickup and delivery business calls for us to create more full-time job opportunities as our stores increasingly operate as both fulfillment centers and retail spaces.”
• Dollar General says it plans to hire up to 20,000 people between Monday and Friday this week. People can apply online at https://careers.dollargeneral.com/
• The U.S. Drug Test Centers released a study last week on “Marijuana’s Economic and Cultural Impact.”
It said $2.5 billion in marijuana tax was collected in 2020 — nearly half from California.
California collected $1.03 billion; Washington, $469 million; Colorado, $378 million; Oregon, $183 million; and Illinois, $175 million.
