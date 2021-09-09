More than 200 quilts will be on display in September at the Hardin County Cooperative Extension Service office as the Heartland of Kentucky Quilt Show takes over.
The event, hosted by the Stitchers Quilt Guild, a special interest homemaker group, has been a staple in the community for more than 20 years. This is the first year they’ll be at the Hardin County Cooperative Extension Service office at 111 Opportunity Drive in Elizabethtown.
Along with the more than 200 quilts on display, show chairman Kelly Pruitt said there will be 16 vendors selling quilting supplies and quilts. Additionally, she said there will be two special displays, the Presidents Challenge with the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society and the Art Quilt Challenge by the Quilt Artist of Kentucky.
The quilt show will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Admission is $6.
Pruitt said their Country Store, where several quilting and craft bargains can be found, is a favorite among attendees.
The guild’s opportunity quilt will be on display and $1 tickets can be purchased for chances to win it. The winner will be drawn at the end of the show.
Food trucks will also be on site.
As of Friday, masks will not be required, but are suggested.
Pruitt encouraged everyone to come out and “view the many amazing quilts on display using a variety of techniques.”
“These are not your grandmother’s quilts,” she said.
Mary Alford can be reached at 270-505-1417 or malford@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.