A year ago, the coronavirus pandemic handed businesses around the world a big lemon.
But Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure Seafood and Grille and the Famous Bistro, took his lemon and made not only lemonade, but everything else that could be made with lemons.
His creativity continued to grow through the pandemic and hasn’t stopped yet.
Skiadas erected a big tent — the Good Time Tent — on the former American Legion property across from Smothers Park for outdoor dining and catered meals from both restaurants to diners there.
Later, he and Alejandra Toribio, owner of El Toribio, created an event in the tent to raise money for the Goodfellows Club.
The first night’s menu featured food from Lure and cocktails from El Toribio.
The second featured a menu from El Toribio with cocktails from Lure.
Skiadas and Toribio are “an item,” they say, and plan more events together this year.
A mini-bluegrass festival was in the tent in November.
In December, Skiadas and musicians Andy Brasher and Shawn Brashear created “Singing For Our Supper” to raise money for people who work in bars and restaurants.
And last month, he and Ray McHenry, kitchen manager at Lure, created soul food specials to raise money to create a scholarship for African American students who want to go to culinary school.
“I’ve done pop-up dinners at Mile Wide Beer Co. on Wednesdays and partnered with Dee’s Diner to set up Bloody Mary Mimosa and Spiked Coffee Bars,” Skiadas said.
“This spring and summer I’m going to build out the patio (at Lure) and enclose it with a glass roof and retractable windows,” he said. “It will have year-round accessibility without compromising the view of the river and allow for music year-round with no rainouts.”
Skiadas said, “Philanthropically, we’re going to utilize bourbon barrel selection to raise money for charities.”
Bourbon and rye for nonprofitsPrivate barrels of bourbon from Four Roses Distillery will be bottled and sold for the Nicky Hayden Foundation with a tribute to Hayden on the label.
And Skiadas will be bottling bourbon and rye under the ROMP label to raise money for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
“It’s my project,” Skiadas said. “But I’m donating money from the sale to them. I want to create something unique and special and raise extra money for them.”
During the ROMP bluegrass festival in September, “we’ll have artists’ tastings,” he said. “My goal is to make it an annual tradition.”
Skiadas said, “I want to raise $20,000 to $30,000 for the Nicky Hayden Foundation and $80,000 to $100,000 for the Hall of Fame. That one’s more profitable because I have other donor sponsors.”
He said, “I’m looking to grow our catering to groups of 200-plus. We’ve been limited to groups of 75 in the past.”
But first Skiadas has to buy new equipment and hire more people.
“I’m pushing my kitchen team to be creative through food and beverage pairings,” he said. “I’m privileged to have a formidable team that believes in these projects.”
‘Itching to get out’Skiadas said he hopes to have some events on the old American Legion property downtown this year and have music at the Lure five nights a week, “starting in May if not sooner. People are itching to get out and about.”
He said Katelyn Hawkinson is turning the former Abbington’s Bridal and Prom, 1531 Frederica St., into the Heirloom, a place for wedding rehearsals with enough room for up to 12 members of the wedding party to spend the night.
Skiadas said he will cater the rehearsal dinners and offer a light brunch the next morning.
The Bistro, he said, “is staying busy with private events. It’s limited by its size in what we can do. People have been renting it for private parties.”
The Lure is inside the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront, 401 W. Second St.
“We’re starting to see travelers coming back to the hotel,” Skiadas said. “Before COVID, about half of our business was travelers. During COVID, we won over the local community.”
He said, “I’m working with Brew Bridge, the Pub on Second, Mellow Mushroom and Andy Brasher’s new place downtown on projects we’re not ready to announce yet.”
The Bistro opened in 1993 and the Lure in 2014.
“We now have online reservations on our website,” Skiadas said. “Creativity has become part of the new norm. It’s created a wonderful renaissance for local businesses.”
Oh, and he’s partnering with the Owensboro Symphony on June 5 for an outdoor concert in McConnell Plaza.
“We’ll furnish meals and bar services for the VIP tables as well as reserving our patio,” Skiadas said. “And we’ll have public bar service curbside. We’re here to work with the community.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.