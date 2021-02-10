With inclement weather on the horizon, area school systems want to remind students and their families that one good thing to come out of the pandemic was preparedness for education to continue, even if students are not in classrooms.
Most schools in the area have called for virtual learning on Thursday because of the winter storm headed across Kentucky that was scheduled to hit this region by Wednesday evening. The non-traditional instruction days are now built into school calendars, they are days that don't have to be made up at the end of the school year, and they allow learning to continue even if the weather closes a school building.
Students within Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are currently operating under an AB hybrid schedule, which means students are split into an A group and a B group. A group students attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, and B group students attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays have been designated as digital, or distance learning days, in which all students participate in virtual lessons from home.
Because of this, in the event of inclement weather, both city and county schools have said "snow days" mean students will continue to work from home virtually, in the same manner as they have been since August.
Owensboro Catholic Schools students have been attending in-person classes and, with the exception of Wednesday, which was a traditional snow day for students, district officials also say students will be operating under NTI during school closings due to weather.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief academic officer, said typically the school system follows the Daviess County Public Schools calendar, and would "call" a snow day when county schools do. This is different, however.
"We are calling our own snow days, and days off," Osborne said. "So there's a group of us that talk about road conditions and forecasts and that sort of thing, and then we decide whether or not we will be in session."
He said in the event schools close due to weather, students will be participating in virtual learning.
Lora Wimsatt, spokeswoman for DCPS, said the district communicates information about whether or not students will be in classrooms or participating in virtual learning in multiple ways. The district's website dcps.org has information pertaining to this, as well as posts to social media, and families are also sent texts.
Jared Revlett, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools, said communications are also sent in a similar way to families of city school kids.
He said meal service will not be offered on days that students are virtually learning due to weather.
Wimsatt said whether or not meal curbside service is offered this week is yet to be determined, weather-permitting. Information will be sent directly to families regarding this meal service, she said.
McLean County Schools will also be closed on Thursday, and students will be participating in virtual learning along with Muhlenberg County Schools and Hancock County Schools students.
Ohio County Schools Superintendent Seth Southard said students there do not participate in NTI at this time, and in the event of school being canceled due to weather, it would be treated as a traditional snow day to be made up at a later time. At the time of this report, district officials had not made a decision regarding instruction on Thursday.
