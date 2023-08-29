MURRAY, KY — Murray State University students and administrators are responding to the institution’s recent decision to examine developing a school of veterinary medicine, which would be Kentucky’s first, if plans materialize.
MSU’s board of regents recently voted in support of a resolution to develop a task force to examine Kentucky’s veterinarian shortage and “work toward the development” of a school of veterinary medicine.
Brian Parr, Dean of MSU’s Hutson School of Agriculture, said a veterinary program would be “a huge win” for Kentucky and the nation, since there are only 32 vet schools in the country.
MSU President Robert Jackson said developing a veterinary school been an idea for 50 years, and now, it’s time to move forward.
The university is currently in the discovery phase, with officials working to determine if it’s even feasible to develop a vet school at MSU.
In the meantime, students are reacting to the concept.
Yesenia Hernandez is a pre-vet student at Murray State. She said she’s turning her passion for animals into a career.
“My favorite animal is an elephant. And then I saw how elephants were going extinct, and I hated that so much. So I was like, ‘I want to change the world.’ So I decided not to be like a small veterinarian and work on small animals. I want to do big animals,” she said.
Not only does she want to help animals, but she said she wants to set an example for little girls who look like her.
“I am Black and Mexican, so I like to represent both of my cultures. And I think it’s just so good to also just do that and make a change for just not only for me, but every other little girl out there to know that she can make a difference,” she said.
Hernandez is from Louisville and would love to stay in Kentucky for veterinary school, but said it’s just not possible right now. “In Kentucky, people work with you. Knowing that there might be a vet school here, it just warms my heart because, like, there’s somebody else who can take that opportunity. And hopefully, you know, take it for granted,” she said.
Parr said he’s excited to start the research process, especially because there’s a need for veterinarians right now.
“The need for veterinarians and vet techs within the area is still very high. It’s still a problem that we can’t seem to grow quick enough to fill the need in the area,” he said.
Hernandez said she’s excited about the opportunity for her peers down the road. “Even if it’s not just for me, but for other people, especially in Kentucky,” she said.
