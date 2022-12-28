With schools out of session for the holiday season, the Owensboro Museum of Science & History is looking to keep families entertained with its “Winter Break Blast,” which returned Tuesday for the first time since 2019.
“It’s a given that students are on break and parents are looking for something to do,” said Kathy Olson, the museum’s chief executive officer. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to share the holiday spirit with families, and we’re happy to do it.
“Our winter break programs ... are designed to be calming and sort of joyous.”
The museum kicked off the week in style with a live animal experience, courtesy of Equestrian Enterprises in Utica. Patrons were able to meet a number of friendly critters inside the SpeedZeum, including a miniature long-horn calf, goat, rabbit and lamb.
“Other than a dinosaur exhibit, nothing is more popular than live animals,” Olson said, “...and our patrons prove it every time.”
“It’s a great thing to do,” said Stephanie Kolok, who was in attendance with her sons — Walker, 6, and Spencer, 4. “The kids love animals, of course, and (it gives) them hands-on (experiences) on a cold day right before Christmas.
“It’s great, and it’s easy for families to get here and have these experiences where it may be more difficult … to get out to the community.”
Debbi Taylor, owner of Equestrian Enterprises, said bringing the animals to the children provides them with an opportunity they may not typically have.
“We feel like … it gives the kids something to do during the Christmas break,” she said, “and kids don’t get to see animals a whole lot anymore. It’s just fun for them to get out and be able to pet things.”
The museum will host “The Day of the Longest Night” on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a celebration of the Winter Solstice with storyteller Susan Fowler. The event includes two programs: “The Night Before Christmas” at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and “Winter Adventures with Lewis and Clark” from noon to 2 p.m.
The events are a lead up to the museum’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party on Dec. 31, which Olson describes as a “big ol’ bash.”
Olson is happy the museum is able to offer the programs.
“It sustains us,” she said. “There’s nothing like that joy on children’s faces or the relief on parents’ faces for any reason — whether it’s grief that they’re carrying or exhaustion.
“It’s the reason why we do it.”
For more information and updates on programs at the museum, visit owensboromuseum.org/events or facebook.com/OwensboroMuseum.
