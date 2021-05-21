The Ohio County Coroner's Office has released the identities of three people found Wednesday at the scene of a fatal shooting in McHenry.
Kentucky State Police reports say the coroner's office has identified the bodies of Hunter L. Owings, 20, of Centertown, Nora J. Owings, 44, of Beaver Dam, and Calvin Leisure Jr. 66, also of Beaver Dam.
Their bodies were found outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the 5700 block of Kentucky 62 West in McHenry.
A fourth body that was found in a barn that had been burned, has not yet been identified, KSP report say.
