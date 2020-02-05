LOUISVILLE — Nancy Kegley Schuermer, 68, died Feb. 1, 2020, in Louisville due to complications from a disabling neuromuscular disease: myotonic dystrophy. She fought the disease with courage and had a remarkable spirit for over 30 years, the last 11 years residing at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. Her son, Eric Matthew, died Nov. 22, 2018, from the same disease. There will be no funeral service.
However, in memory of Nancy, donations may be made to Cedar Lake Foundation, 9505 Williamsburg Plaza, Ste. 200, Louisville, KY 40222 or online at cedarlake.org. Cedar Lake is an organization that provides residential facilities and services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Eric Matthew was a resident at Cedar Lake Lodge for six years. Nancy is survived by her husband of 47 years, David; her brother, Michael; and her sister, Karen.
