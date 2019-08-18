Philadelphia standoff suspect charged with attempted murder
PHILADELPHIA — A man suspected of shooting six police officers during an hourslong standoff that ended when tear gas caused the man to surrender was charged with attempted murder.
Authorities have said that the criminal background of suspect Maurice Hill should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower used during the standoff that lasted deep into the night.
Court documents indicate that Maurice Hill, 36, faces multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, and reckless endangering. He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that at Saturday's video arraignment, Hill sat with arms crossed and head down, responding "I guess" when asked whether he understood the charges.
"I am not an immediate danger," he said after a prosecutor argued for denial of bail. A message was left with Hill's attorney seeking comment.
Airport worker fired for giving passenger 'You ugly!' note
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An airport security worker in New York has been fired for handing a passenger a handwritten note that said "You ugly!!!"
The June incident came to light this week after passenger Neal Strassner obtained security video through a public records request and posted it to YouTube .
The video from Greater Rochester International Airport shows the worker handing Strassner the note after he passes through a metal detector.
Strassner says he didn't think much of it and continued toward his gate. That's when he says the woman yelled out: "You gonna open the note?"
Strassner says that when he did, the woman burst out laughing. He later complained to her supervisors.
The Transportation Security Administration says the woman worked for a contractor. The agency says it has "zero tolerance for this type of behavior."
Crews reopen Denali park road; stranded tourists leave
DENALI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska (AP) — Road crews have cleared one lane in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve, and buses returned about 300 stranded tourists to the park entrance safely.
The tourists became stranded Friday after heavy rains triggered mudslides and caused excess water from a culvert to damage the only road inside the vast park.
Park spokesman Paul Ollig told The Associated Press that all the stranded passengers were back at the park entrance by midnight.
"Our team did an outstanding job responding to multiple debris slides along a pretty remote section of road," said Erika Jostad, Denali's chief ranger. "The geohazard team monitored conditions while the road crew was clearing debris. It was a great example of teamwork."
Earlier Friday, Denali's superintendent closed Denali Park Road to all traffic at mile 30.
Similar debris flows led to daylong traffic restrictions last week. Continued heavy rains since kept the road and surrounding tundra saturated with water.
Also on Friday, the Alaska Railroad said in a release that it has halted service north of the park because heavy rainfall had caused erosion below a retaining wall.
Passenger and freight service will be suspended through the area until late Monday at the earliest, the railroad said in a statement.
