3 dead, 4 hospitalized in suspected drug overdose
PITTSBURGH -- Three people died and four others were hospitalized early Sunday in what police said appeared to be a mass drug overdose.
The victims, all men, appear to have taken narcotics at the same time and in the same place in an apartment on Pittsburgh's South Side, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear which drug or combination of drugs was involved. Investigators were interviewing survivors at the hospital.
All of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists. Police determined the victims initially went to a venue together, then headed to the apartment where they overdosed.
11th named storm of hurricane season develops in Atlantic
MIAMI -- The 11th named storm of the hurricane season has developed in the Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday near the Windward Islands.
Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, suggesting tropical storm conditions are likely in the next 12 hours.
A tropical storm watch also was issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.
By midday Sunday, Karen was moving toward the west-northwest around 13 mph, and a northwest turn was expected Monday.
The storm was expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Missing Camp Pendleton Marine found safe at Texas rest stop
RICHLAND, Texas -- A U.S. Marine believed to have left Arizona for California's Camp Pendleton never arrived, but was found days later at a Texas rest area, unharmed.
Lance Cpl. Job Wallace was taken into custody Saturday night by Naval Criminal Investigative Service and other law enforcement officers at a rest area in Navarro County, according to a NCIS statement cited by The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The 20-year-old had last been seen leaving a friend's house in Surprise, Arizona, on Monday night, his mother, Stacy Wallace, said. He was due back at Camp Pendleton after a three-day leave that took him home to the suburbs west of Phoenix and a camping trip.
About an hour south of Dallas, Navarro County is more than 1,100 miles east of Surprise and in the opposite direction from Camp Pendleton in Southern California.
