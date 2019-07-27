Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com
Stacy Pogue and her daughter, Charley 5, wave goodbye to First Sgt. Jackie Pogue as the buses pull out for the airport to take the members of the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion to begin their deployment.
