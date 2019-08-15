Nature is diverse in the environment meaning the way it looks, size and the habitat in which it survives and reproduces.
For instance, the giraffe has a very long neck that enables it to eat tall vegetation and the cat's eyes are like slits for seeing in bright and dim light. If there is a change in the environment and a particular type of nature is not able to survive it will likely evolve to adapt to the environment that is present, but if the environment stays the same then that species will continue and not become extinct. Horses and dogs are a type of species that has evolved over time. The environment for horses was different than today, they were much smaller animals and thought to be the size of a large dog but because of the changes of their habitat the horse began relying upon a different type of food. With the forest shrinking and the grasslands thriving the horse became taller in order to navigate tall grasses and run from predators. Size was not the only change, but also the formation of the head with the eyes being more pronounced for seeing greater distances and the teeth changed to eat fibrous vegetation. The dog's paw has a extra claw called the "dew" which is the dogs thumb.
Some may argue that the claw has no purpose since the dog runs on its feet and four digits but 40 million years ago the ancestor of today's dog was called a miacis or "a tree climbing cat-like animal." The miacis became extinct and did not leave any descendants but what evolved and became diversified were the canids family of dogs, jackal, wolves and foxes.
Man also has been changing, one particular organ the appendix sole purpose was to store microbes that aided in digesting planet matter but with changes in man's diet the appendix is no longer needed. Man is quite capable of living and surviving in many different climates and regions of the world, however animals and plants are limited to their environments. Over the centuries man has made changes in their adaptability, whether it's been through medical or cosmetic procedures to environmental lifestyles, these changes can be seen in most cultures ranging from height, weight and foot length.
Nature loves diversity but also unity: ants walking in formation, flocks of starling, schools of fish and through the process of unity the job will get done. Ants are social insects and have an organized social life, they live in colonies and travel in large groups for long distances in search for food but they can still return to the colony without getting lost and the reason they are using scent to navigate their course. The scent is called pheromone, keeping the ant walking in a line because they are following the scent of the leader. To disrupt the trek, remove the scent and the ant will stop at the point where the scent was removed, if the ant appears to be wandering then it is trying to pick up a scent that will redirect it back to its colony.
Unity also can be seen in birds gathering in flocks creating a dark mass of birds flying, this is called murmuration. The starling is the most noted bird that does this type of pattern and when one changes direction the other birds of the flock will change and do it simultaneously no matter the size of the flock. One reason for this unity of a huge cloud mass of confusion is because they are doing it as protection from a much larger bird predator. The flock may contain hundreds of birds with each moving according to the seventh closest flock mate creating a twisting cloud with several masses moving in one direction and others moving at another direction.
Fish will exhibit schooling as a form of unity for protection from much larger predators, foraging and swimming more efficiently. Studies have shown that the "tetra swim in schools while blind cavefish do not, stating that the cavefish lost its ability to school which suggested that vision is important to schooling and the behavior is more genetic-based and not learned."
Humans are very diverse social beings however with modern inventions we are becoming less in unity, closing ourselves off in a house with the windows closed tight- curtains pulled to relax in the hum of air conditioning as we surf on an electronic device. Mans lack of unity could lead into a decline of social interaction as well as a breakdown of face to face accountability needed to balance behavior. The Joe Ford Nature Center encourages unity through programs and events, with hands on activities to build teamwork and social interaction. One is lonely, but two or more can create unity, man may be the superior creature but the animals know and were designed to have unity in order to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.