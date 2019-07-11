Have you ever asked the question why do flies bite? Recently while walking around my landscaping I felt a sharp bite and looked down at my leg and it was a fly. The first thing from my mouth was "it's going to rain because the flies are biting." Considering the amount of rainfall during the month of July, I could have said, "crickets are biting and its going to rain" and it be believable. There is some truth in flies as well as other insects responding to falling barometric pressure before a rain event. With insects being cold-blooded creatures they are active when the temperature increases and during the summer's hot and muggy weather- right before it rains there will be an increase in insect activity, plus sweating emits an odor that insects are drawn too. As for me sweating, it wasn't happening, but if asked I will agree flies biting means rain.
Now for the sake of having fun, because if anyone has a smart phone they become an instant meteorologist but another saying I find myself repeating is "the cows are lying down it's going to rain," my husband says they are tired. There is some merit in animal behavior and weather because they are more attuned to changes in humidity, air pressure and cycles of the seasons, but I am not sure the cows will be the go to in forecasting, because cows will lie down while chewing cud. The earlier meteorologist probably noticed that the cows stood longer if the weather was hot but laid down when the cooler weather approached, I mean a standing thousand plus pound cow has to rest sometime and what better time than when the ground cools. I will have to agree with the spouse, the cows may be resting because I will see them on a nice sunny day laying around in the fields. Other barnyard to domestic animal predictions for rain include: dogs eating grass, sheep turn into the wind, swine are restless, cats sneeze and horses and cattle stretch out their necks to sniff the air. While all these could sound logical, I believe I will continue using my weather app on the smart phone.
I will not leave out the bird watchers who say air pressure does indeed affect birds. The small swallows have sensitive ears and barometric pressure will be unpleasant, so the swallow will fly closer to the ground because the air is denser. Bird of any feather will fly lower if there is signs of rain and they will get very quiet before a big storm, not only does the air get still when bad weather approaches but the birds stop singing. Once the weather improves the birds will return to singing indicating fair weather is on the way. I did witness an amazing sight from yellow finches, a strong wind came in from the south and masses of yellow finches were flying helter-skelter and landed in a huge tree. After the wind passed most flew away, so whether they were trying to find shelter or the wind current too strong for flying, those bird definitely knew bad weather was approaching.
Weather sense should never be a challenge, with all the weather phone apps and at the fingertip weather channels it is easy to keep abreast of storms and rain. Watching and observing animal behavior before and after a weather event is a very good habit. Whether the animal will be correct all the time that depends, but if an animal seems skittish and the skies are darkening then take heed. During the July Nature Camp the Joe Ford Nature team will be teaching simple nature survival skills to our campers because it is amazing how many adults cannot tell the direction of the sun or what is the indication of a red sky. Watch the sky, creatures of the earth and even if it doesn't mean bad weather is approaching there may be some awe ha moments, who knows maybe a double rainbow. In today's ever changing modern technology it is nice to know that nature is constant and doesn't change but responds as the creator has designed.
