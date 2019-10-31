Rain is one of those nature events that goes unnoticed unless it's too much or too little. During Spring and Fall this year in Owensboro and surrounding counties the hot topic was the spring flooding and late summer into fall little to no rain.
Rain is responsible for most of the Earth's fresh water and is contributor to the ecosystem that provides the growth of plants and sustains the lives of all animal species on the Earth. Rain is a form of liquid droplets that is produced from the atmospheric water vapor, when these droplets become heavy it will overcome gravity creating rain from the sky. Relative humidity in the air will begin to form clouds which are actually a "group of visible and tiny water and ice particles suspended above the Earth's surface." Water vapor is added to the air from cool or dry wind changes within the atmosphere, daytime heating and evaporating of water from oceans or other bodies of water and plants transpiring: meaning water moving throughout the plant and the evaporation process emitting from the leaves, stems and flowers. When humans perspire it is the indication of higher humidity causing the body to respond as a way of keeping cool and maintaining body temperature but the sweating process will not encourage rain.
As society grows the unfortunate action of cutting down trees has been accepted as progress, however the adverse effect of this practice is warming the environment. On a hot summer day getting under a shade tree will reduce the feel of the temperature but now that more and more trees are being destroyed and replaced with concrete there is less shade and moisture to create the humidity that produces rain. If this practiced is allowed to continue and less tree growth, then the once lush lands will become like deserts in which rain would then become a precious commodity.
Man has attempted to outwit nature by trying to produce rain with one noted individual Charles Hatfield calling himself a rainmaker. Hatfield began this adventure in the beginning of the 20th century by concocting a recipe of 23 chemicals that he stated could attract water. During the 1915 drought in San Diego rain was needed to replenish the water reservoirs and the town officials had heard of Hatfield known as the 'rain man." Hatfield was commissioned by the city and he immediately allowed his chemicals to evaporate into the air. On January 6, 1916 it began to rain but did not stop and by January 27 dams broke washing away homes and roads and in the end causing $3.5 million in damages. For 22 years Hatfield fought to collect his money but the courts ruled "the rains were an act of God." Hatfield was never the "rainmaker" he pretended to be because it was noted when he claimed rain it was already in the forecast, so in other words he was a fraud or good at forecasting the weather.
see nature/page a7
Cloud seeding is another technique that target clouds to increase rainfall by using generators spraying silver iodide into the clouds producing ice particles. It was never proven successful due to the lack of an control element, so evidence never supported the practice on whether rain was produced or it was the natural relative humidity. I believe a rainmaker needs to keep the day job or better yet grow trees.
Every tree matters even if they don't produce rain clouds other important by product such as: oxygen will be produced as it reduces CO2, produce shade to reduce heat and provide wildlife a food source and home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.