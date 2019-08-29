"The birds and the bees and flowers and the trees, that's the thing called love."
The campers at the Center can ask some very interesting questions and one in particular was "do animals love"?
I always assumed they showed emotion, so after some research I have came up with some interesting facts. In regards to the canine group of animals emotions are shown by the wagging of the tail-meaning happy and cringing meaning- timid or afraid and the point of greeting is shown with excitement of running back and forth or jumping. Studies have shown that "dogs also have the same hormones and undergo the same chemical changes that humans do during emotional states. Dogs even have the hormone oxytocin as humans that create the feeling of love and affection for others. However it is important to not go overboard and immediately assume that the emotional ranges of dogs and humans are the same."
That should be understandable because not all humans love the same and given the fact that research indicates the dog has a mind like a 2-year-old child, knowing that children express love differently than adults. As pet owners you can say your animal loves you, but are they capable of loving each other? My resounding answer would be "yes" because if they are capable of loving humans then that same emotion can be directed to each other through companionship and playfulness and the opposite of disdain can be shown in snapping, growling and even becoming territorial.
In the animal world there are numerous species that mate for life and in Kentucky the most noted will be swans, doves, eagles, beavers and barn owls with each of these species remaining monogamous to their mate. The bald eagle remains single during the winter and through migration but reconnects with its mate during breeding season and by the age of five they will pair off and remain together for 20 or more years. Beavers tend to be monogamous and maintains their relationship by co-parenting their young and will stay together until one of the partner dies. Swan too stay together for life and will re-mate if one should die but it's not the male that finds its next true love quickly, they will tend to wait until the next fall or winter while the female re-mates within a few weeks, I guess the swan song means nothing to her. Another bird species the mourning dove mates for life but with a short life span of five years there is the chance the living mate will find a new partner.
There is a uniqueness to the dove because I witnessed a very touching moment after a car hit the mate of a pair of doves. For an extended period of time the surviving dove stayed nearby and attempted to care for the dead mate. It appeared the dove had not yet comprehended that its mate was dead or maybe it was expressing its sorrow.
Not all species have the romantic enduring type of love. The one and done cannibalism mating can be found in 30 species and in the unfortunate case of two species it's the male that sees its life extinguished. Yes it's true the female praying mantis do eat their partners and in some instances even beheads the male during their sexual encounter. It seems the male mantis performs better when his head is detached because the brain will no longer control inhibition. When it comes to the black widow spider, the female has the appropriate name mainly because they are solitary creatures except in late spring when mating occurs. Female spiders can live up to three years but males will only live for one or two months and for one good reason the female will often kill and eat the male after mating. The mating habits of these remarkable insects gives a new meaning to love hurts.
Humans have the capacity to understand and undergo romantic and emotional love but with the tendency to fall out of love, but nothing as drastic as in the insect world. The brain and desire of human relationships are very complex with some decisions of mating based on emotions and attraction, so if it's not there then it's not going to happen. The true science is why can some humans remain monogamous for life and others will have numerous relationships over a course of time. Love should not be based solely on physical needs but also a sense of peace and contentment as can be found in nature. Joe Ford engrained that feeling in many hearts and mind and it is evident in the existence of the Joe Ford Nature Center. On Saturday Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the center will extend the love of nature to the public with the event Family Jamboree. There will be face painting, balloons, popcorn, narrative trail hikes and music, this is a free event but we do welcome donations. Come out and be a part of this activity and join in the love of nature at the Joe Ford Nature Center.
