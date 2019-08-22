All types of nature is dying, it is inevitable there will be rotting and smelly masses of nature left laying around. At some point in our lives while driving down the highway we have experienced that putrid smell or have seen scavengers picking at road kill or circling the skies. This process is called decomposition and it is good for the ecosystem because without it the world would be engulfed with dying plants and animals. Through decomposition the dying nature's nutrients are returning back to the ground allowing fertilization of the soil and creating new life from old.
During Nature Camp "Bug Out" the campers were introduced to a detritivore meaning "feeder on dead or decaying organic matter." There is a particular bug called the darkling beetle that has a life cycle as a mealworm and both are scavengers that will eat grain and decaying material of decomposing animals and dead plants. Frank Miller and Son assisted the Center in this scientific project by supplying a small batch of both beetles and larvae (mealworm) so the campers could witness the beetle egg metamorphosis into the mealworm. Within a short period of time the project became a production of mealworms, for one reason the female darkling beetle can lay hundreds of tiny white eggs and once the mealworm emerges it will eat and grow a lot until 2-3 weeks later when it will enter into the pupa stage. During the pupa stage a white adult darkling beetle will emerge and change to brown and then almost black. The adult beetle will lay eggs and live for a few month and the cycle repeats and continue for one year until the new emerged beetle again lays eggs. Once the transformation process started I called Miller and Son asking what do they eat, Chris replied "any decaying fruits- vegetables, corn meal or wheat bran," which gives the mealworm its common name. The mealworms in nature are eaten by many animals and also at the Center the resident turtles, spider and lizard has found them tasty.
The detritivore community not only includes the beetle but also flies and maggots, fungi, slugs and snails, millipedes, and earthworms. These little guys are the recyclers of the forest and being small does not mean anything to this group of animals. Over a period of months and even years they will convert dead plants and animals into usable material, either for the nourishment of the soil for plants, themselves or other organisms. The fungi is the primary decomposer of dead plants and tree bark with the fungi fruit shelf seen at tree wounds or dead tree trunks and due to a high water content the fungi will disintegrate within a few day or weeks. Outside of the forest the fungi has many useful purposes such as: the culinary realm, medicinal treatment and in the chemical industries some fungi are processed as an insect biocontrol agent.
One of the most noted scavenger that helps clean up the dead animals is the vulture. Vultures adapt to many situations and they have excellent eyesight and a strong sense of smell helping them locate dead carcass as they fly high above and most vultures are bald so the bacteria from the dead they feed from will not transmit to their feathers and cause illness or death. Many ecologists state there are five stages in the decomposition process with other animals species contributing to the process. Flies and blow-flies will lay their eggs in openings of a dead carcass, then the predators of wasp, ants and beetles will feed on the fly larvae. After the flesh has been decomposed by the larger scavengers the remains of cartilage and skin will be taken over by the flies, beetles and parasites. The bone and hair is the final remains but it doesn't stop there because it may take several years for the decomposition to be complete but during that time mice and voles will gnaw on the bone for the calcium.
The Joe Ford Nature Center loves teaching these amazing nature facts, if any group or organization would like to have an event at the Center contact us through the web page or Facebook. The season will be ending with an event at the center called Family Jamboree -- Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Joe Ford's legacy lives on through the activities and educational events that happen at the Center and hopes everyone can be a part of this nature fun. Legacies can live on and on but through the natural process of decomposition it can be said there is "life after death."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.