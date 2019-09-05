I am very thankful for the faithful readers of the newspaper and the Joe Ford Nature Center's column Nature Notes. One of the most common questions is how do you think of something to write every week? For which I reply, "it's from the many emails, letters and calls received concerning nature that I have been able to write a weekly column for over two years." However, there are other reasons that a nature column can be written and that is because I am surrounded by nature on a daily basis, during the summer and winter we have 10 nature camps, throughout the year there are public events and during the school session-field trips.
There may be some who can write an interesting article about nature, but living nature gives a new meaning to the written word. Watching Natural Geographic or the Discovery Channel gives plenty of insight into chasing wild game or wrestling with an alligator but to actually participate gives the thrill, experience and memory. The people who crosses the threshold of the Joe Ford Nature Center come for many reasons and one is to share stories about how Joe Ford influenced their lives and others are wanting to find out what nature is all about.
Children are the best in wanting to learn about nature- because nature is cool, its different and in nature the same thing doesn't happen every day. How often is it possible that you will see a click bug, they are awesome looking creatures with different colors and two very large round marks on their backs that mimic the eyes of a larger animal and they are nocturnal creatures attracted to light. The name sake "click bug" derives from the sound that is made when it falls on its back and flexes to fly up in the air. The same clicking sound is used to scare off predators and the Click beetle is very good at playing dead for hours so birds or other predator will not eat them. This beetle is found all over the world in warm climates with lots of vegetation. The Click beetle will stay in the larvae stage as the wireworm for four years before it turns into the adult beetle and both stages will hibernate in the ground during the winter. The larvae "wireworm" can be harmful to plant life if there is a large infestation because most will feed on the seeds and roots of the potatoes, beans, cotton, corn, wheat, carrots, beets, melons, onions, and strawberries as well as turf grasses and ornamental plants.
There has been moments when several deer were spotted feeding on the vegetation near the building. It is known that the deer are around the trails from the spotting of hoof prints but to actually get a glimpse of them it will have to be on a quiet day where there is little or no human activity. During several nature walks with children their first question is "will we see any animals?" During any narrative hike the guide will point out different ways of spotting animal tracking and it's fun to watch the children with magnifying glasses trying to locate some semblance of tracks. If larger animals can't be spotted there is always a good variety of birds that can be seen and heard in and around the Center or out on the trails that encompasses the 13-acre Nature Park.
I love nature, and yes I was that mom who would run back into the house to tell my children, "oh come look at this". It could have been a bush covered in butterflies, a rainbow, bird nests with eggs, hummingbirds drinking nectar, or any kind of nature that I thought was cool to watch. From instilling that wonderment about nature my children find they are doing the same with their children. Living nature creates those special memories and an enjoyment that can be shared with anyone. The Joe Ford Nature Center wants to share and make memories, any hands on events can be possible by calling the Center or visiting the web page to request more information and schedule an event date. Facebook is another tool that can aid in knowing the happenings at the Center.
If you have someone who loves or loved nature, by donating $50 to the Joe Ford Nature Center a trail bench can be dedicated in their honor. During the Family Jamboree event Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 a picture of the bench will be present and some of the donor plaques can be viewed. This family event is from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. and held at the Joe Ford Nature Park. There will be balloons, popcorn, narrative trail hikes, handling the Center's animals, face painting and music by the Community Band. There is no charge to this event, but donations are accepted and the gift shop will be open. Bring out the family and friends to make memories by sharing the love of nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.