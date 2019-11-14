Since the recent cold snaps one gets the sense that winter is near and actually within six weeks it will begin. During winter the snow birds will go south but not for some of nature's creatures who will have stay put and spend time foraging for food and preparing housing against the cold and predators.
Mice do not hibernate and will scurry around looking for a warm home- which can be in an attic, garage, basement and even in walls. Mice can't build up fat cells to hibernate, will be active all winter and if lucky enough to find a warm shelter they will reproduce every 28 days. The Deer mice live in cupped shaped nest and burrows made out of material consisting of grass, paper, fabric, insulation, and dust, with these nests providing coverage, shelter and nesting for their young. The brown mice live all year in tree hollows, but being a good climber it's easy to nest in a warm home. Field mice also look for warm areas but are usually found in rural wooded areas and long before they move into a home they will chose to live in sheds, detached out-buildings, and barns. The one way in keeping mice away from a home is place any dry food into a metal or plastic lid container. The Joe Ford Nature Center every year has evidence of mice inhabitance in the storage buildings, little balls of nest are hidden in deep recesses because they are an easy prey for the snakes that visit the buildings, by summer the mice are long gone. However during winter there is always a scream coming from the building when a volunteer disturbs the live in mouse, it's a tossup on who will be surprised the most.
Sometime I feel like a squirrel, because they also do not hibernate in winter, they don't like cold and will hang out with their friends in their den or drey. When there is a break in winter they will go to one of their local grocery stores, aka stash of food that was stored during the Summer and Fall, like I said it sounds a lot like myself. The squirrel will sleep in a ball of bodies to keep warm and will be active in the early morning and afternoon, but if you see a squirrel laying with its leg spread out and appears dead it is only splatting in the warm sunlight. Their drey is built 30 feet high in tree branches and resembles a mass of leaves, this is only one preparation for winter the other is eating. In one week a squirrel can eat the sum of food that will comprise of its total body weigh and having these extra pounds of fat helps the squirrel survive winter.
The vole is another of nature's creatures that does not hibernate but do not fret this is one creature that prefers to stay outside. The voles is sometimes mistaken as a mouse but it is a 5-8 inch-long rodent that has a short tail. They will burrow underground making tunnels to store food, bred and take care of their young. They breed regularly and are a threat to gardens, yards, fruit trees and saplings and during winter the evidence of their activity is a "runway" between two burrows. Remove old vegetation, debris and reduce mulch around shrubs and trees making the area less attractive to voles.
The Joe Ford Nature Center also does not hibernate, when planning an excursion check our website for winter hours, at anytime we always look forward to having visitors.
