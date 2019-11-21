Nature is good for you, the Joe Ford Nature Center's mission statement "Is to protect, preserve and educate the community on nature and natural/ cultural history within our region."
This is no easy task considering the Center is a nonprofit entity and operates solely on grants and donations. The Joe Ford Nature Center's organization structure consist of a Board of 11 persons, a director and volunteers. The misconception about the Center is: that we have a multitude of people to get the job done but in actuality it runs on a shoestring budget with limited staffing of a part-time director and very dedicated volunteers. You may ask yourself how can you make a difference?
Volunteer- if there is an interest in the outdoors, gardening, crafts and children then a few hours a week can make a difference in the activities that take place at the Nature Center. The Joe Ford Nature Center also has 2 vacancies on the Board, this is a great opportunity to be involved, discuss ideas and support the Center-typically the Board meets once a quarter and helps during several fund raising projects.
Not interested in volunteering or becoming a board member but see a need in protecting and preserving nature?
Donations- Give Back Tuesday will be Dec. 3, 2019, this is a movement that encourages people to do good, by making a donation on Dec. 3 through Joe Ford Nature Center's Facebook link Give Back Tuesday, your donation will be matched and deposited into the Joe Ford Nature Center's Network For Good account. Not a fan of social media, then consider honoring a loved one with a $50 plaque donation that can be placed on one of the 14 trail benches within the Park. This is great idea for birthdays, anniversaries and with Christmas around the corner this timeless plaque is perfect for the one who has everything.
Monetary donations- Contact your financial planner for more information on how donating to a 501C3 such as Joe Ford Nature Center can be a unique vehicle for retirees to donate through IRA accounts and by doing so can also help reduce retirees tax expenses. Kroger shoppers did you know signing into your Kroger account is by far the easiest way to designate the Joe Ford Nature Center as your Community Rewards recipient. When you shop Kroger, a small percent from the total amount spent is sent every quarter to the Joe Ford Nature Center. Follow the link to Community Rewards to get started and go shopping. Making a donation by check can be submitted directly to the Joe Ford Nature Center's address or if you would like to be a monthly supporter a $20 or greater amount can be processed by credit card.
What does your donation cover? Come see for yourself-since the beginning of 2019 there has been a children's sensory zone and playhouse built, summer Nature Camp had an average of 25 children all day every Wednesday during June and July 8 onsite field trips, four offsite school field trips, four grants have been written, four outdoor events held, 5 miles of trash picked up and continued work done to the trails. This takes time and money to maintain the Nature Center with the part-time director giving full time attention.
Through donations or involvement you can make a difference in nature education and preservation. What better way is there to continually see your invested donation grow and live on, than by giving to nature. So what are you waiting for, contact us on how to become a part of the Joe Ford Nature Center.
