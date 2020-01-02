What is your first reaction when you see an unwanted nature visitor, are you amazed, frightened, annoyed? It seems nature tends to visit when a person least expects; such as a snake slithering across the windshield, I mean what do you do at the time! Recently while driving down Frederica Street a cellar spider was in front of my face repelling from the roof of my vehicle. While at the Center the hitchhiker was picked up and decided to make its presence known while I was driving. The spider was distracting and causing me to do a "little weaving," yes the pun is intended. After some quick thinking I opened the middle console and grabbed a piece of paper, swooping up the spider and shaking it out the window for its next trip. I wasn't concerned because the cellar spider is not venomous only a nuisance but the thought of any spider landing on me while driving is not a welcomed moment.
There is also the popular You Tube video of a snake slithering onto a windshield with the most likely reaction to use the windshield wipers, but what if that does not work. Well it's pretty obvious the snake is going to lose because of the sped of a vehicle will create enough air velocity to shake it off. However use caution in removing the snake if it stays on till the end of the ride. The best rule of thumb is to notice the eyes, non-venomous snakes have solid round eyes but use caution before handling a snake with a round cat eye slit pupil, because this is the characteristics of a venomous snake. In most cases the snake will leave once the car has stopped but if the non-venomous remains then a good shove with a broom handle or other object will easily remove the snake. If the snake is venomous the best thing to do is call animal control.
In the summer we love to have our car windows down, convertible top back or sunroof open. Once while driving, a bee flew into my car and landed on my sunglasses. The fastest reaction I had was to whip the Foster Grants off and out the window, I really did like those sunglasses but less like having a bee sting. Insects most of the time will be in the car before the driver gets in and like spiders the bees show up when going down the highway. The best option when the car is not occupied is to close the windows and sun roof. That is a lesson I learned when I left my sunroof open while at the Nature Center. It was not a bee or spider but a mocking bird proudly sitting on my dash as well as its friendly droppings dispersed throughout my vehicle.
Nature knows no bounds and most times are attracted to food and scents. Domestic animals also are looking for a soft or warm place to sleep and cats tend to crawl into the most obscured places. Cars left outside during the winter and are warm after being driven is very enticing for a cat to venture into as a place away from the cold. This sleeping place can be the demise of the cat and could do great damage to the vehicle. If you feel there is a chance an animal could be under the hood of the car always double check before the engine is started.
Enjoy your time in nature but always use caution when around wildlife and double check your car before heading out onto the highway.
