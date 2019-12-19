Winter is here until Spring arrives on March 21, but what you may not know is the winter activity that happens every day. If you have a bird feeder then it's pretty obvious, because when nature's food sources dries up a variety of winter birds visit from January and February. The winter birds that may come could include: cardinals, red-bellied and downy woodpeckers, dark-eyed juncos, finches and song sparrows. The other winter birds that go unnoticed may be hawks that hunt the rabbits and mice that do not hibernate. Kentucky has six species of hawks that nest: Sharp-shinned, Cooper's, Red-shouldered, Broad-winged, Red-tailed, and Northern Harrier.
The least noted hawks of Kentucky will be the Sharp-shinned that calls home in pine forest typically around the Daniel Boone National Forest. The sharp-skinned is a small hawk with a long tail and short rounded wings and when flying it exhibits a flap-and-glide flight style. Another hawk the Broad-winged lives in oak-hickory and pine-hardwoods, what is unique about this hawk is it nests in Kentucky but migrates during the winter to Central and South America. This hawk is mostly found in hilly terrains and in Eastern Kentucky. The last is the Northern Harrier hawk that may not be seen as often because it requires a specific habitat of open grasslands making its population around the mined areas of West Central and Eastern Kentucky. The Northern Harrier is the only hawk species in Kentucky that nests on the ground and will migrate southward if their nesting area becomes covered with heavy snow.
The Red-shouldered, Red Tail and Coopers hawk is widely distributed across the state of Kentucky and can be found in woodlands, farmland, and open land but the Cooper will visit subdivisions and other backyard homes with one primary reason, their diet consist of mourning doves, starlings and smaller birds. The Cooper in years past has nested at the park and our volunteer Mary is always on the lookout for a return visit. The red tail hawk is frequently seen all year long and typically will be soaring in wide circles over open farmland or along rural highways.
During Kentucky's winter months it may be possible to see or hear an owl, there are eight species that includes the: Barred, Great Horned, Eastern Screech, Barn, Short-Eared, Northern Saw-Whet, Snowy and Long-Eared Owl. Not all the owls nest in Kentucky and seldom are seen unless it is during the cold winter. During winter's night, the Great Horned Owl could possibly be the one creating all the hooting because it is delivering its mating call and afterwards a warning call to other owls to stay away from its territory. During a late spring visit to the Joe Ford Nature Park, Claude and Leah Day spotted an immature Great Horn sitting in the brush along the trail, so it was possible that a pair had mated and nested during the previous winter. The Joe Ford Nature Park is ideal for winter bird watching because of the rural area and Mary's hard work at maintaining and supplying seed for the bird sanctuary.
If you have never seen a winter viewing of the bald eagle, the Land Between the Lakes will have Eagle weekend from Jan. 18 through Feb. 9, 2020. This area is a migration route for eagles, waterfowl, and other wildlife that can be toured either by van/bus and water cruise. To make reservations contact the State Parks Department or visit parks.ky.gov. Get out and enjoy winter's peacefulness but keep your eyes open because you never know when a nature aha moment may happen.
