"There's bears in them thar woods," but what about other unusual and unseen wildlife.
Joe Mattingly out in Fordsville can say there is because he has four deer cameras positioned on his farm to pick up an assortment of wildlife and recently Mattingly sent me video images of an unidentified big cat walking and then of a bobcat catching prey. There is some confusion on what is a mountain lion or a bobcat and it is true mountain lions were once common in Kentucky but research indicates there has not been a wild population of mountain lions in the state since 1899, in 2011 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had declared the eastern cougar extinct. According to recordings of activity "the big cat sightings seen are of the bobcat in which were considered rare as late as 1974 but have increased in range and abundance throughout Kentucky and are now found in every county in the state."
For the mountain lion, the closest habitation is located in northwestern Nebraska that would be 900 miles from Kentucky, so at this time there is nothing that indicates Kentucky is home to wild mountain lions.
So how do the two species of wild big cats differ: The cougar also called by its scientific name puma or mountain lion and the bobcat aka a cousin of the lynx, is called a wildcat. There is a considerable difference in their sizes with the Cougar being 3-4 feet larger than the bobcat and weighing up to 180 pounds. The bobcat being much smaller at 2 to 3.5 feet in length and weighing up to 40 pounds. The tail is the most distinguishing characteristic of the big cats, the cougar's tail is up to 3.5 feet but the bobcat has just a 6-inch tail giving the smaller wild cat its name because of the bobtailed. Bobcats can hunt the larger animals like deer but the most common prey will be rabbits, squirrels, birds and reptiles as in one of Mattingly's images the bobcat seems to be sporting around a banded water snake. The bobcat's land of living is only within North America with this covering the coast of the United States to include Mexico and southern Canada.
Ok so it is common knowledge that Kentucky does indeed have wildcats and not only the famed UK basketball team but what about bear? Black bears are increasingly working their way across Kentucky and with reported sightings in Marshall County so it may not be farfetched that black bear are near, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife in the past year and a half there have been several unconfirmed black bear sightings. John Hast who has tracked the increasing number of black bears in Kentucky since 2006, stated that "that black bears have been migrating further westward and will increasingly become more common in the timbered corridors across south central and western Kentucky as young males who have been kicked out of the breeding range begin to roam in search of a new habitat," with one sighting from south of Greenville Ky and another in Ohio County, both within 35 miles of Owensboro.
The black bear was once a creature that roamed the state of Kentucky but with the reduction of their natural habitat the black bear became eliminated in parts of Kentucky by the early 1900s. The black bears are the most common of all eight bear species and can be found in lots of places in the world. In the past 20 years the black bear has made a comeback in Kentucky, as the forests are reviving from the destruction of logging these bears are returning from the neighboring states of West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee. The black bear is 4-6 feet in length, black with a brown muzzle and possible white patch on the chest, depending on the sex they will weigh from 120-350 pounds.
There isn't any indication these bear will increase in numbers and take up habitation in the Owensboro area and for several reasons may be the bear had wandered from its typical eastern Kentucky range for food and with the younger male wandering in the summer months for breeding. In case there should be sightings the thing to remember they are not the cute and cuddly creature but very powerful animal as with the bobcat, so precaution should be taken when contact is close. As with all wild creatures do not feed them to encourage picture taking or the hopes of keeping them around, these animals are not your friend and will not adapt to being a domestic pet.
The Joe Ford Nature Center does keep some wildlife in captivity, but will not recommend this be a practice for everyone. Caring for wildlife has to be done correctly with the right diet, enclosure and a lifetime process, because captive animals will not be able to be released back into wildlife due to their sense of hunting has been compromised. Visit the Nature Center to get your animal fix and let nature live in its own natural habitat.
