There is a saying "birds of a feather flock together," but does that mean personality, lifestyles, same species, and beliefs, though for man that is exactly what this means. This particular quote and many others are proverbs or truths taken from writing such as Hebrew biblical scripture of Psalms and Proverbs in the Old Testament and other religious books. For the species of birds, they typically travel in flocks for safety and companionship but the saying "birds of a feather flock together" is due to the observation of behavior within the human and animal world. Robert Shown may beg to differ because he is finding his hummingbird feeder being shared by hummingbirds and Downey woodpeckers- not just separately, but together.
This type of feeding seems unusual, but in actuality it happens often because any bird that is attracted to nectar will feed. Hummingbird feeders may attract Orioles, Finches, Sparrows, Woodpeckers, Thrushes, Warblers, Titmice, Mockingbirds, Grackles, Warblers and Flickers. These nectar-feeding birds are using the hummingbird feeder to supplement their natural food sources but it does depend on their natural area or migration paths. There are other ways in creating and attracting nectar for the birds and that would be to grow nectar producing plants such as honeysuckle or tubular blooming plants, have bird baths available and use a variety of feeders. If by chance the preference would be visits only from hummingbirds, then make sure the feeder does not have perches, move the feeder from other bird feeders, have more feeders and include an Oriole feeder with orange nectar or fruit slices.
The visiting Downey Woodpecker is a heavy bird and can tip the feeder spilling the nectar, and even if it doesn't create a spill they will drink far more than the small hummingbird. Woodpeckers do like suet feeders so by placing them nearby, the feed will satisfy their feeding, or like Shown, letting the woodpecker drink may not be a problem. Just plan on filling the nectar feeder more often. Wild birds may not visit as often, for one reason their beaks are not designed to drink from the tiny hummingbird feeder holes, but supplying some fresh fruit such as orange slices placed on shallow trays will discouraged the visit to the hummingbird feeder but still give good viewing of the backyard birds. It is true other birds can get along with each other and the Oriole is a good example, it will take turns with the hummingbird, so consider it a "two for one" bird-viewing event.
Other visitors to the hummingbird feeder will be the pollinators-wasp, bees and butterflies. These little guys are building up their energy source but the more ideal feeding zone for them will be purple cones, butterfly bush, bee balm or a variety of other nectar plants. The one aggravating visitor that pollutes the hummingbird feeder is the ant. There are several ways to avoid ants getting into the feeder, one is coating the pole or shepherds' hook with Vaseline but make sure it is only the pole and not the feeder's hook, another will be an ant moat. I have used the Vaseline and it does work but it must be applied routinely, recently I purchased the moat and have yet to use it, so the verdict is still out.
Whatever is happening in the nature world rest assured man and animal can coexist, like all species boundaries and respect must be recognized. It is good to teach young children the lifestyle of nature and encourage participation in the feeding and care of animals. If children are taught to respect and admire God's creatures then can it be possible that the same will be extended to man? The Summer Joe Ford Nature Camp is coming to a close and it has been a great success with the average number of 25 children per camp session.
During the December Christmas break there will be winter Nature Camp, this date and time will be posted on Facebook and the website www.joefordnaturecenter.com later in October. The Family Jamobree on Sept. 21 is the last public event for 2019, so be watching for the announcement, and until we are together again, "Happy bird watching."
