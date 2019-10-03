Home is where the heart is and for animals it means the same for them as to humans. In the animal world the home is for nesting and caring for their young as well as a place for hibernation and protection. Sounds a lot like homes in the human world minus all the fancy decor. The animal's nest will be a creation of the species that is building the home, such as you will not see a hummingbird in a robins nest because the hummingbird eggs are very small and does not need a nest that large.
Like in the human world location, location, location means a lot on where an animal will build their home. The nest may be composed of material of twigs, grass, leaves, material, and mud and can be found in trees, bushes, cliffs, buildings, along the water edge or tree line. The nest will be designed according to the need because some nest will be made to care for the young while others will only be a place to lay eggs. Insects will create a more complex nest because of their community and some mammals will make burrows that could house hundreds of their species. The nest of certain frog species can be simple or complex. Frogs that are stream dwellers will lay their eggs in a gelatin mass that is attached to underwater vegetation that will keep the eggs from washing away. No matter the species of the nest builder the ultimate goal is to protect the eggs, themselves and their young.
Since spring Joe Mattingly in Fordsville has watched a hornets' nest grow from a small size ball to a very large hive greater than the size of a two basketballs. As the nest grows through the summer the hornet colony will increase in size and by late fall the queen has produced new queens and males. The mated queens will be the only hornet that will survive the winter by hibernating under bark, rock or burrows. When spring comes they will emerge from hibernation and began to build a new nest that will have numerous chambers filled with eggs. The bees and hornets will build their nest in trees, large shrubs, eaves of buildings or natural open cavities such as tree trunks and within these hives they will store food and care for their young. The bee nests will be made from wax that is secreted from their bodies but the wasp and hornets create the hive from their saliva that turns plant water into paper.
Most people can recognize the bees, wasp and hornets' nest and will be respectful to not disturb their home because who in their right mind would want to stir up a hornets' nest. Uninhabited hives are collected as a conversation piece but the nest on exhibit at the Joe Ford Nature Center is for educational use. In November because of the cool days and nights the colonies within the hive will die and this is the best time to collect an unused hive. The following spring hornets and wasp will not seek out their old hive because the hives are of a paper type material and typically will deteriorate from the wind, rain and winter.
Joe Ford Nature Center calls home to 14 acres off of West 4th street and has created a welcoming environment for visitors. Make plans for a visit, the web page or Facebook list hours of operation for the center but the trails are open 365 days from dawn to dusk. Come out and enjoy nature as it is meant to be.
