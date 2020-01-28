DALLAS — Nelda Moman Dunn, 83, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020, in Dallas.
Services will be held at Sparkman Funeral Home, 1029 S. Greenville Ave., Richardson, Texas on Friday, Jan. 31, with visitation starting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The funeral liturgy will start at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Richardson.
Nelda was born in Waverly, on Feb. 14, 1936. She moved to Indiana when she was five and helped her family working hard on the family farm in Patronville, Indiana. Following graduation from Rockport High School, she took a job in collections for GMAC. As a young woman she showed great courage in deciding to leave her home town and take a job in collections for an attorney in Phoenix, Arizona. She eventually moved to Dallas, working as manager of collections for David Witts’ law firm.
Nelda married her husband, John Dunn in October 1971 and they were married 38 years, building a beautiful house and life together.
Nelda is survived by several nephews and nieces from both Texas and Indiana whom loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn (John) Dunn; parents Earl and Dessie Moman; brothers John Myron Moman and James (JT) Moman and her sisters, Leona Earl Moman and Rita Biggart.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to one of her favorite charities The Shriner’s Hospital For Children — Galveston, Texas Burn Center. Checks can be mailed to 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607. Please note donation is in memory of Nelda Moman Dunn.
