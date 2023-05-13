HARDIN COUNTY
A Sonora couple will open Hardin County’s newest agribusiness Sunday.
Carla and Troy Albea, owners of Whispering Dandelion Farm, is inviting the public to join in a grand opening celebration from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the farm at 3583 Nolin Road.
“I’ve lived here for 23 years now, and it’s something I wanted to do pretty much since I lived on the farm,” Carla said.
Having married Troy in October, Carla said she knew he was “the right person to help me make that dream happen.”
“My job is to make her happy,” Troy said, as Carla said he has built most of the structures around the farm from an old garage on the property.
Visitors will receive a farm tour, and the tour will end at the “main attraction,” which is the barnyard.
The barnyard currently has two Highland cows, Lao and Flint; two chickens, Lucy and Ethel; two ponies, Butterscotch and Ace; and three fainting goats, Finley, Zayla and Dandy.
“They’re not heavy fainters,” she said. “They kind of stiffen up a lot and sometimes fall over, but it’s mostly they get stiff.”
The couple plans to add an additional Highland cow soon, Carla said.
“I’ve wanted them since I knew what they were, and finally I got them here,” she said about the Highlands.
Apart from the animals, more fun and games await guests as they can play lawn games, bounce in inflatables, rope a steer and learn archery.
With Troy loving to cook, Carla said he will be managing concessions at the farm, serving hand-held food as the couple saves to invest in a food truck. The food area will be completed with picnic tables and umbrellas.
On grand opening day, added amenities will include a DJ, a pie-eating contest and a bonfire with S’mores.
The couple also plans to host other special events such as a paint party where participants can paint the Highland cows.
A work in progress, the couple has big plans for their farm. They plan to add a larger run for the chickens and other various improvements, including renovating a travel trailer that will be converted for overnight guests who want to come and have a farm experience.
“They can help us with farm chores and get the experience of being in the country,” she said. “We’re hoping city folks who haven’t experience farm life will want to come down and get that experience.”
Troy, a former NFL player for two years with the Indianapolis Colts before an injury sidelined him and played in other leagues throughout the world, he is hoping he can host football clinics at the farm.
“Kids love sports as much as they love animals,” he said.
The name for the farm is a personal one, Carla said.
Having grown up with a bi-polar mother, Carla said she and her siblings often found themselves whispering around her.
“No matter what kind of noise we were making, it would upset her,” she said. “I grew up trying to please her.”
After her father died in 2018, Carla said something clicked.
“It was time for me to find my strength and make my own decisions and live my own life,” she said. “So I kind of went from someone who whispered all the time to finding my own voice.”
The dandelions are Carla’s favorite “flower” and is representative of the hope by the wishes you can make from blowing the seeds.
“To me that’s nothing but pure joy,” she said.
With the name of the farm in mind, Carla said the couple plans to coordinate events with groups that work with domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors.
Trying to fill a void in the area, Carla and Troy are hoping the farm can be a nearly year-round attraction.
“We’ve done our research going to different farms and figuring out what works and what doesn’t work,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
An all-inclusive visit, apart from the gift shop and concessions, to the farm is $20 each, or $60 for a family of four and $5 per person beyond four, Troy said, adding the prices are comparable to other agri-business options.
“We’re trying to make it someplace where the average family can come and visit,” Carla said. “We’re working hard for our dreams.”
