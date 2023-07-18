The Owensboro Convention Center will host three major archery tournaments in 2024.
Chris Gendek, destination development and sports management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the Midwest Open Indoor Archery Tournament will expand into Owensboro in January with the Bluegrass Open.
And he’s expecting a large number of archers.
The Scholastic 3D Archery (S3DA) state tournament is coming in February.
It drew 370 shooters competing in the championship with about 900 spectators earlier this year.
And the Eastern S3DA Indoor National Championship will return in March.
It drew roughly 1,000 people last year.
Gendek said, “We appreciate the creativity put on full display from the staff at the Owensboro Convention Center. Specifically, the growth mindset of JT Pedley (senior sales manager) has allowed us to bring national- scale sporting events like the Bluegrass Open Archery event to Owensboro.”
The latest event grew out of the national championship here in March.
Kim Rigney, a Midwest Open board member and S3DA coach, said while she was at the March event, she was so impressed with the convention center and local hospitality that she persuaded the Midwest Open board to create a new event and stage it here.
Rigney said, “This was our second time attending nationals in Owensboro. The facility is just gorgeous. Our team members stayed all over Owensboro and all the hotel staffs were so welcoming.”
She said, “The restaurant scene has such a variety of offerings, they could all find the food they preferred, including fast food and national restaurant chains for those that wanted the familiar favorites, or unique local specialties both upscale and family friendly barbecue buffets for those ready to get a real taste of the town.”
Rigney said the families enjoyed the trolley, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Green River Distilling.
The Bluegrass Open will have two official competition rounds with the opportunity for extra practice and novelty events over three days.
It’s open to archers of all ages.
Midwest Open Indoor Archery Tournaments have been held in central Illinois for more than 15 years.
