After the town’s first mineral spring was discovered in 1881, Dawson Springs was one of the leading health resorts of the southern part of the U.S. From 1900 to 1920, thousands visited the resort destination annually to indulge in the holistic properties the springs had to offer.
102 years later, the historic downtown’s newest business, Remedies, opened its doors, and is a throwback to the city’s heyday, providing a holistic health service to its patrons.
Owned and operated by Mark Williamson, Remedies’ first official day of business was Nov. 20, just in time for the holiday season. As in the Dawson Springs of yore, customers from miles around have shopped at Remedies, seeking the healing properties of the herbal teas, herbs, spices, essential oils, crystals, and stones that the quaint shop has to offer.
“We have drawn from the surrounding areas, and it’s been unbelievable,” said Williamson. “They’ve been coming from Clarksville, Hopkinsville, Kentucky Lake, Princeton, Slaughters, Hanson, Madisonville--we’ve done record sales.”
Because of the successful holiday season, Williamson spent Monday building shelves to accommodate the store’s growing herbal tea inventory.
“It’s just been so popular,” he said. “You can buy a jar of herbal tea for $8, and then you can bring the jar back and have it refilled for $6--and you can even pick a different tea--you can try any of our teas at a discounted price by recycling the glass.”
Shoppers can consult with Remedies’ in-house Integrative Healing Arts and Metaphysical Specialist, Tiffany Holloway, to better select the teas, herbs, spices, and essential oils that will be most beneficial to them.
“I can help with whatever ails you really--inhalation blends for conditions like bronchitis, topical treatments for ailments such as burns, guidance for using essential oils, and so forth,” Holloway said.
Future plans for Remedies include an expansion for a tea room.
“We’re going to add a tea room so you can come in and get an herbal tea, and you can go back there and blend it,” said Williamson. “You can come in here and hang out, read a book, play on the Internet--make you a tea and just hang out.”
Williamson was the leading force behind the “Dancing In the Streets” activities in downtown Dawson Springs held on Friday nights last fall. He intends to revive the family-friendly event monthly once spring-like weather returns to town.
For now, Willamson has an indoor event planned for Jan. 21. Remedies’
“Tea Party with Maggie Hollis Music” will be hosted at the shop from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. “It’s our first after-hours tea party featuring Maggie Hollis--those who attended Dancing in the Streets will remember her,” Williamson explained. “Join us at Remedies for an awesome night of music and company.”
Admission for the tea party is $8 and includes beverage, dessert, and a crystal.
“The capacity of the store is 25 guests, so be sure to get your tickets in advance if you plan on coming,” he concluded.
Remedies is located at 102 W. Railroad Ave. For more information, you can visit the establishment’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/remedieshealing, website at www.remediesforyou.com, or call (270)871-3980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.