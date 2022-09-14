The new Daviess County Middle School building will be open to students on Oct. 17, Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins announced Tuesday.
Leading up to the opening, eighth graders can visit the facilities on Oct. 4, followed by seventh graders a day later, and sixth graders the day after that, Robbins said at Tuesday’s board of education meeting. Times and additional details of the visitations will be announced ahead of the events, which will also include family pep rallies.
DCMS will also have a community open house from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Meanwhile, workers are still putting the final touches on the building, which was initially set to open at the beginning of the school year.
“Right now, all the media materials are inside the school. They’re now putting all those books in their proper places on the shelves,” he said at the board of education meeting.
School officials said as late as June that the new facility would be ready by the first day of school on Aug. 10 — just over two years after construction began — but announced about a week before that it wouldn’t be ready by then.
“We can’t move what would need to be in the new building by the dates we itemized,” Robbins said in early August, citing “significant material delays” that forced the decision.
“It’s not something we could move forward with.”
At the time, Robbins said the target date for the school opening is early- to mid-September — but the worst-case scenario would put the building being ready in October during fall break.
After the delays, Robbins touted on Tuesday the fact that his students will soon finally be able to enjoy the “beautiful state-of-the-art facility” — which includes a gymnasium, media center, administrative offices, cafeteria, and a 45,000-square foot courtyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.