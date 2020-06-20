Elizabethtown Community and Technical College has established a new Equity Through Education Scholarship Fund to prioritize support for minority students.
“Education is one of the most powerful tools to create a more equitable and inclusive society,” said President & CEO Dr. Juston Pate. “This is just one way our college is living out our commitment to diversity, and we are grateful to the donors who will join us in this collective effort.”
The fund was established by a donation from Jarred Butler State Farm. When the company offered their employees a chance to support a nonprofit of their choice, Team member Dalton Lawson wanted to respond in a way that could create positive change for minorities. Upon reaching out to ECTC, Butler learned of the impact they could make on the lives of students.
“We are thrilled to make the first contribution toward ECTC’s Equity Through Education Scholarship Fund,” said Butler. “My team looks forward to seeing this scholarship help students in our community to further their education, and we hope that others will follow our lead in donating.”
ECTC leadership has already matched the fund with an additional $500. Donations of any amount are welcome and can be made online at https://elizabethtown.kctcs.edu/giving/online-giving.aspx.
“While ECTC’s scholarships have helped many underrepresented minority students achieve their educational goals in the past, we want to ensure that there is a scholarship fund specifically dedicated to assist students of color,” said Jerisia Lamons, Director of Diversity for ECTC. “This scholarship will help address non-academic barriers so our students have every opportunity to succeed.”
The first scholarship awards will be made for fall 2020. ECTC’s scholarship application period was recently extended through July 1 to provide additional support to students whose financial circumstances may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or who are waiting to make a final decision on where to attend college in the fall. The scholarship application is available online and can be found on the ECTC website at https://elizabethtown.kctcs.edu/affording-college/paying-for-college/scholarships.aspx.
To learn more about donating to the fund, contact Megan Stith at megan.stith@kctcs.edu or 270-706-8721.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.