People with felony histories can now check to see if their voting rights have been restored by Gov. Andy Beshear.
On Dec. 12, shortly after taking office last year, Beshear issued an executive order, requiring voting rights to be restored to certain felons who had either served their prison sentence or had completed their probation or parole.
The executive order did not restore voting rights to people who were convicted of violent offenses such as murder, fetal homicide, a felony assault, treason, bribery, first-degree strangulation and human trafficking. The order also does not restore the rights of people convicted of federal offenses or who were convicted in other states.
For those who qualify, the executive order also restored their right to hold public office. According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, 152,000 people have been identified that had their rights restored under the executive order.
The Department of Corrections launched a website Wednesday, where people who think they might qualify can check if their rights were restored.
The website is, www. civilrightsrestoration.ky.gov. People who don’t have access to the internet can check if their rights have been restored by calling 502-782-9731.
Lisa Lamb, director of communications for the DOC, said the website was created because the state does not have current contact information for every person who has served their sentence or completed their parole.
“After the press conference on Dec. 12, (discussions) went through several different variations of how we would try to get the word out,” Lamb said Friday. “The decision was made on a searchable database.
“Every day going forward, individuals will be added to it,” Lamb said.
The database contains “everyone we’ve identified that DOC has a record on that meets the Governor’s recommendations” from the executive order, Lamb said.
The website has a simple, two-step process. After a person submits their name and date of birth, the database will search for matches. If there’s a match, the database will ask the person to verify the county in which they were convicted.
The database will then either tell the person their rights were restored, or will tell them results were “inconclusive,” and direct them to call or email the DOC “and let us look it up for you,” Lamb said.
“The whole goal was to make it as easy as possible for individuals” to use, Lamb said.
Although the site has only been active a few days, “we’ve gotten a lot of calls and emails,” Lamb said. “... We got over 130 calls that first day” along with 55 emails, Lamb said.
People with offenses not covered by the executive order can still appeal to the governor’s office. A link to apply can be found on the database website.
“They can still apply to have your voting rights restored,” Lamb said. “That is something the DOC has always been a conduit for.”
People who had their rights restored by the executive order will still have to register to vote, Lamb said.
“We’ve taken calls from people thinking they can just go to the polls,” Lamb said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
