Local residents are invited to the Edge Ice Center on New Year's Eve to celebrate the beginning of 2020.
The Owensboro Parks and Recreation department is hosting its fifth annual Glow in the Dark Skate Party from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Kerry Bodenheimer, recreation superintendent, said the event serves as a more family-friendly oriented New Year’s Eve event.
“It’s a really cool event. It really is,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun and we get a really nice turnout. There’s not much for families to do together to actually bring in the new year.”
Admission is $10 which will pay for skate rental, a glow stick, a noisemaker, a hat, party favors and a ticket for a bag of popcorn. The concession stand will also be open for extra purchases.
Disc-Daddy's, a local disc jockey service, will serve as the event’s disc jockey and will provide a light show. A "selfie photo booth" will be on-site too, Bodenheimer said.
Bodenheimer said as it approaches midnight, there will be a countdown followed by people skating toward the middle of the rink and blowing their noisemakers.
Last year’s attendance was more than 400 people, Bodenheimer said. It is a favorite among the community and Parks and Recreation staff.
"Several years ago, it actually came to me from staff that they thought this would be a really fun event that we could do. We were not currently doing a New Year's Eve skate at that time. So we started it, it was hugely popular and we've continued ever since," she said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
