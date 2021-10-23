How productive was Oscar Tshiebwe in Kentucky’s Blue-White Game on Friday night? His play obscured a player who had 20 points and 10 rebounds.
When asked about Tshiebwe, UK Coach John Calipari responded with a telling question. “How about Lance had 20 and 10 against him?” In the annual stat bonanza that is the Blue-White Game, Lance Ware had the secondary double-double.
Tshiebwe scored 25 points and grabbed 21 rebounds. The transfer “big” from West Virginia had said he wants to average 20 rebounds per game this coming season. So, his casual reaction to 25 and 21 seemed fitting.
Did he expect such a stat line? “Yes,” he said. “I tell Coach, I’m going for 20 and 20.”
Another answer in the affirmative came when Tshiebwe was asked if he can lead the nation in rebounding.
“I think pretty high,” he said. “I tell (other players) get away, get away. That’s my ball. That’s my money. That’s how I’m making money: grabbing the rebounds. I just got to fight.”
In saluting Tshiebwe, Calipari mentioned his practice sparring partner: Ware.
“The good news for him is he’s got to go against Lance,” the UK coach said. “Good news for Lance is he gets to go against Oscar. The bad news is he’s got to go against Oscar.”
The “bigs” were not the only veterans who stood out. Sahvir Wheeler, the 5-foot-9 transfer from Georgia seen as a point guard leader, had 11 assists. He also had five turnovers, which Calipari addressed.
“The trouble he gets into is he got too deep,” the UK coach said, meaning close to the basket. “If you get that deep at his size, you’ve got to keep going.”
Calipari then said he loved how Wheeler listens to coaching advice and adjusts. Another veteran, Keion Brooks, played for both teams at various stages of the game. He finished with 20 points.
Freshman TyTy Washington scored 12 points for each team. He also had a 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio: 10 assists and two turnovers.
As Tshiebwe and Ware benefit from competition, Calipari suggested the same applies to Wheeler and Washington. In a recent scrimmage face-off against Wheeler, “his team won and he didn’t take one shot,” Calipari said of Washington. “He just plays the game.”
Another freshman, Daimion Collins, totaled 22 points.
Nine players made at least one three. Freshmen Bryce Hopkins and Collins led the way with three each.
