A Utica man was killed and two passengers were injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening in the 2100 block of Kentucky 140 E, according to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
The call came in at 5:37 p.m., said Corporal Alex Coomes, the investigating officer. Upon arrival, members of the sheriff’s office, Daviess County Fire Department, Utica Fire Department and AMR located a 1973 Pontiac Firebird in a ditch embankment.
A collision reconstruction unit later determined the vehicle “suddenly steered off the roadway and traveled across a field before striking a ditch,” according to a report from the sheriff’s department.
The driver, David Jones, 53, of Utica, was pronounced dead on scene, while two female passengers, Linda Reynolds, 37, of Whitesville, and Laura Navarrete, 35, of Owensboro, sustained “life-threatening injuries,” the report said.
Navarrete was taken by air to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, while Reynolds was taken by ground to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital before being airlifted to University of Louisville.
According to the sheriff’s report, neither Reynolds nor Navarrete were wearing seatbeats.
Reconstruction crews were on scene until about 9:30 p.m.
Speed is the only contributing factor that is suspected at this time, the report said.
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said both passengers remain in critical condition as of Sunday.
“It’s a very sad situation,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that are affected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.