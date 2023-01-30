A Utica man was killed and two passengers were injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening in the 2100 block of Kentucky 140 E, according to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in at 5:37 p.m., said Corporal Alex Coomes, the investigating officer. Upon arrival, members of the sheriff’s office, Daviess County Fire Department, Utica Fire Department and AMR located a 1973 Pontiac Firebird in a ditch embankment.

