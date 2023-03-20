An Owensboro man has died after the truck he was driving was struck by a tank of anhydrous that came unhooked from another vehicle.
The accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the Green River Bridge on Kentucky 431 in Livermore, according to a KSP report.
James A. Heifner, 64, was driving northbound in a 2019 Ford pickup truck, while another driver was traveling southbound in a 2021 Ford pickup truck that had two anhydrous tanks in tow. One of the tanks became unhooked and struck Heifner’s vehicle, according to KSP’s preliminary investigation.
Heifner was taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville via PHI Air Ambulance where he later died. There were no other injuries, the KSP report said.
KSP said Sunday that the investigation is still ongoing.
