The Greenville Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning explosion that killed one man and injured another on Kentucky 853 in Muhlenberg County.
The explosion was reported at 8:18 a.m. The Greenville Fire Department posted on social media that it responded to an oil well explosion in the 2300 block of Kentucky 853 near Teddleton Lane. When firefighters arrived, they found two oil tanks at the well had exploded, a GFD press release said.
The press release said a man was found about 100 feet from the burning well, unresponsive and with no pulse. Firefighters provided medical treatment on scene, and the man was transported to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg County Hospital. The man, who has not yet been identified, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, reports say.
A second man was also taken to the hospital for respiratory issues, GFD reports say. The man’s name was not released, and the GFD press release says his condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.
A firefighter who answered the phone at the Greenville Fire Department Monday afternoon said the department was releasing no additional information beyond its statement and social media post.
Officials with Muhlenberg County Emergency Management and the state Fire Marshal’s office, who also responded to the scene, could not be reached Monday.
Multiple agencies, including units from the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center and the Graham Volunteer Fire Department, were called to assist.
Muhlenberg Emergency Management, the state Fire Marshal’s office and the Environmental Protection Agency are investigating and are in charge of cleanup of hazardous materials.
