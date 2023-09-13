United Way of the Ohio Valley will feature 10 artists in the organization’s inaugural “Barrels of Heart” fundraising event from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Stable event venue, 7735 Kentucky 144 in Philpot.

UWOV put out a call in April for potential artists in the nonprofit’s six counties coverage area — Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster — to take part by painting bourbon barrels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.