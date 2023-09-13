United Way of the Ohio Valley will feature 10 artists in the organization’s inaugural “Barrels of Heart” fundraising event from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Stable event venue, 7735 Kentucky 144 in Philpot.
UWOV put out a call in April for potential artists in the nonprofit’s six counties coverage area — Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster — to take part by painting bourbon barrels.
The selected artists include: Adrian Ambrose of Daviess County; Charlie Hall of Hancock County; Dale Taylor of Daviess County; Brittany Samsil of Daviess County; Dustin Girten of Daviess County; James Taylor of Daviess County; Steve Lane of Union County; Terri Minton of Ohio County; Will Evans of Daviess County; and Zion Riley of Daviess County.
Artists selected for the event received their own bourbon barrel to design and a supply budget. All of the artists’ finished barrels are to follow a local and/or Kentucky heritage theme.
Ten local sponsors will be the owners of the barrels after the event, according to a press release.
Vikki Embry, UWOV’s director of community impact and investment, said the event came about when the organization was looking for ways to raise funds for nonprofits and unite the communities and counties. Inspiration came from the Louisville-based Bourbon with Heart, Kentucky’s only artist-focused bourbon charity founded by Morgan Hancock.
Hancock curated “Barrels of Heart,” Louisville’s first bourbon-barrel art exhibit, which was displayed for eight weeks — from February to April — at the Frazier History Museum to raise funds for nonprofits while also finding a way to showcase art.
Embry was pleased with the artists looking to participate in the initiative in Owensboro.
“We’ve been very impressed with the artists’ response,” Embry said. “We had (many) apply; and then even since the application process and the selections (were) made for our 10 artists, we had even more artists that found out about and wanted to submit things.”
Emmy Woosley, who was part of the selection committee, said “we were in such a fortunate place because there were an abundance of (artists)” to choose from.
One of the key elements of the selection process, Woosley said, was visualizing how each of the artist’s respective styles could translate onto a barrel, while also making sure to have a “pool of artistic styles and representation for (different) ages, ethnicity and thinking through diversity.”
“With an organization like United Way, (it) represents everybody and (the organization’s) goals are to make our entire community better,” Woosley said. “We wanted to make sure that the artists reflected that as well.”
Embry said this will mark the first “Barrels of Heart” event outside the original one in Louisville.
“We kind of put our own twist on it, but definitely the whole idea came from (Morgan) being the founder of the event and her vision for it,” Embry said. “She’s been very helpful to us in what (the event) looks like and how to set (it) up, but it’s also given us the liberty to kind of make it our own event for Owensboro.”
Besides unveiling the 10 artists’ works, other event highlights will include local artist Aaron Kizer painting two speed paintings portraits that will be auctioned off during the event, while local artist Rex Robinson will be adding his own painted barrel creation to the live auction.
The evening will include a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres from McHenry Event Planning.
There will be opportunities to purchase art pieces through a silent auction, while bourbon enthusiasts and newcomers to bourbon can attend one of two bourbon tastings during the event if one of the first 70 people who purchase a ticket for the event.
A raffle will also take place with 25 bottles of bourbon making up five different bourbon prize drawings.
All proceeds will go to local nonprofits in UWOV’s six-county coverage area.
Following the event, Embry said the artists’ barrels will be displayed at the Owensboro Convention Center starting on Friday until Oct. 6. The community will be able to see each barrel and vote for their favorite via a QR code.
The winner, which will be announced Oct. 6,will receive a $1,000 cash prize and a donation to a nonprofit organization of their choice.
For more information, tickets for the event and the bourbon raffle tickets, visit uwov.org/barrels-of-heart.
