Each year, Faith Fest grows.
During its first nine years, the nearly month-long event saw annual increases in public attendance and participation among faith communities.
This year marks Faith Fest’s 10th anniversary. Events are scheduled Nov. 6 to Nov. 22.
Because of COVID-19, the interfaith event will go virtual for the first time, said the Rev. Claudia Ramisch, pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro and Faith Fest organizer.
“For some people, it may be a way to go to things that they couldn’t otherwise,” Ramisch said.
Hospitality and education are the hallmarks of Faith Fest. Throughout the month of November, churches open their doors for tours and answer questions visitors may pose.
“We certainly want the general public at large to know more about the religions in our area,” Ramisch said. “They are all working for the common good.”
Each year, houses of worship roll out the red carpet, offering snacks and conversation.
This year, however, guests will watch video presentations uploaded online. The advantage: Videos will be available to watch anytime, so it may increase participation in some ways.
Ramisch feels the most important aspect of Faith Fest is the relationships formed among volunteers and church leaders throughout the faith community. As a result of the annual event, local religious leaders have started visiting each other regularly.
“Those relationships are the key thing,” Ramisch said.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Ministerial Association hosts Faith Fest, along with participating faith organizations.
Faith Fest includes educational events and prayer services in several traditions. The month-long event will end with the 13th Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service hosted by the Owensboro Interfaith Center at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22.
As of Monday, 17 organizations were participating, Ramisch said. That’s comparable to other years. The highest number ever to participate was 22.
Through Oct. 23, organizations can still join Faith Fest. They will be listed on the Faith Fest website at www.Faith Fest.org; however, they will not be listed in the brochure, which has been printed.
Churches may participate by contacting Ramisch at 270-683-1462.
Faith Fest 2020 major activities include:
• Friday prayers broadcast from the Islamic Center of Owensboro at 1:30 pm on Nov. 6.
• Interfaith 101 Workshop on how to make the most of Faith Fest at 10:30 am on Nov. 7.
• Virtual tour from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at St. Stephen’s Cathedral and from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Temple Adath Israel.
• Virtual tour from 2 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Islamic Center of Owensboro and from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro.
• Virtual tour at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Tri-State Hindu Temple.
• The Rev. Rebekah Wagner, director of pastoral care at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, will present a virtual speech titled “Ministering with Folks Who Believe Differently from Oneself” at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• A virtual presentation on interfaith responses and climate change by Emily A. DeMoor at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.
• A virtual book discussion on Mirabai Starr’s book titled “God of Love: A Guide to the Heart of Judaism, Christianity and Islam,” guided by Maryann Joyce, director of Mount. St. Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, at 2:30 on Nov. 20.
• A virtual conversation with Bishop William Medley, of the Diocese of Owensboro, and the Rev. Ray Clark, ecumenical and interreligious officer of the Diocese, at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Events may be added in coming days. For complete details, go to www.FaithFest.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
