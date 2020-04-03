Eleven more Kentuckians died of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, and 100 new cases were confirmed across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear reported during his Thursday press conference.
That’s the single worst day to date for deaths and new cases.
So far, a total of 31 Kentuckians have died and 770 have tested positive.
Characteristic of other bad-news days, Beshear issued more executive orders in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.
He expanded travel restrictions by saying all out-of-state visitors must go into quarantine for 14 days.
He expanded the order that allows state and local governments to rehire retirees without negatively affecting their pensions. A few days ago, his executive order allowed the rehiring of law enforcement officers and emergency personnel. On Thursday, he opened the possibility to other professionals.
He ended overnight stays in state parks.
“This is our generation’s challenge that we have to rise to meet,” Beshear said of defeating the coronavirus.
Social distancing requires no groups larger than 10 at funerals and weddings, and it means maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet between people.
However, Beshear said, “we don’t use the 6-foot rule to get together.”
Several times during his hourlong address Thursday he told Kentuckians not to meet — even in intimate groups — but to be healthy at home. He stressed the importance of leaving homes only to go to work, buy necessities or exercise outside alone or with family only.
“Model the type of behavior we need to see,” he said.
State officials are moving ahead with plans to turn the Louisville fairgrounds into a 2,000-bed hospital. The goal is to have that facility ready before the surge hits, Beshear said, not wait until extra beds are needed.
He also talked about turning a Lexington hotel into a makeshift hospital.
“We want to learn lessons from what other states are experiencing,” Beshear said.
On Thursday, he signed an executive order regarding the release of select jail inmates. It is a move to help protect correctional officers and inmates in overcrowded facilities.
In the initial release, 186 inmates, who health officials define as being vulnerable to the virus, will be set free. They have health issues, such as heart and respiratory conditions, said Michael Brown, secretary of the executive cabinet.
All of them have committed C and D felonies. They are nonviolent and non-sex-related offenders.
Inmates will be screened for coronavirus before their release. Once they are out of jail, they must have a residence to go to where they can be quarantined for 14 days.
They must meet all the conditions of their release, including not committing other offenses, Brown said.
State officials also have identified another 743 inmates who are within six months of completing their sentences who may be the among the next group released.
On Wednesday morning, Green River District Health Department officials reported five new cases of the coronavirus in the seven-county district.
Daviess and McLean counties had two cases, and Hancock County had one new case.
GRDHD’s service area now has a total of 66 cases. Six people currently are hospitalized. Thirteen people in the district have recovered, and a 60-year-old Daviess County man has died.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reported no new cases as of 4 p.m. Thursday, keeping its total at 12.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
